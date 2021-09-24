From the Podium: Sean McVay talks challenges of Bucs defense, Aaron Donald on going against Tom Brady, Joe DeCamillis evaluates special teams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ each held press conferences with local media Thursday to discuss the challenges presented by the Buccaneers defense (McVay), going against Tom Brady (Donald), their assessment of the Rams special teams through the first two weeks (DeCamillis) and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"They've played great football, but for us, every single week is an opportunity to measure yourself against great opponents." – McVay