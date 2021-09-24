Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay talks challenges of Bucs defense, Aaron Donald on going against Tom Brady, Joe DeCamillis evaluates special teams

Sep 23, 2021 at 06:23 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ each held press conferences with local media Thursday to discuss the challenges presented by the Buccaneers defense (McVay), going against Tom Brady (Donald), their assessment of the Rams special teams through the first two weeks (DeCamillis) and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"They've played great football, but for us, every single week is an opportunity to measure yourself against great opponents." – McVay

  • For McVay, this week's game against the Bucs is just like any other game.
  • "It is our third game, I think it's important for the good teams to be able to show steady improvement," McVay said. "I think there's been reflections of that through the first couple of weeks. And looking forward to seeing a great challenge this weekend."

"Johnny's had a hell of a career here, you know, and we didn't see a drop-off in performance in the training camp practices and in the practices here, so that was part of it." – DeCamillis

  • Asked about the decision at punter leading into the season, DeCamillis said part of the reason for retaining Hekker was not seeing a decline in his performance.
  • Given Hekker's prominence in the locker room, "there was something to be said for keeping leadership too," DeCamillis said.

"(Preparing to go against Brady is) just like another week. Just playing against a veteran guy that's been doing it a long time. (He's) been playing at a high level these last two weeks." – Donald

  • Donald said the Rams will "have their hands full" facing Brady this week, "but we're prepared."
  • Donald said Brady's high level of play is a credit of the Bucs' pass protection, Brady getting the ball out of his hands and the skill players around him making plays.

