Rams to open 2022 season at home vs. Bills in NFL Kickoff Game 

May 12, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

When the upcoming season officially kicks off, all eyes will be on the Rams House.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Rams will host the Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:20 p.m. pacific time in this year's Kickoff Game. NBC will televise the contest.

Single-game tickets are on sale now here.

Buffalo finished 11-6 and reached the playoffs for the third-straight year last season, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-36 in overtime in the Divisional Round, and will bring plenty of star power to Inglewood.

Former Rams outside linebacker Von Miller, who signed with the Bills as a free agent this offseason, makes his return with a defense that allowed the fewest total yards of offense per game in the league last season. On offense, quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs will bring one of last year's top passer-receiver duos to Southern California, with Allen throwing 36 touchdowns (seventh-most in the NFL) and Diggs finishing in the top 10 in receiving yards (1,225, eighth) and touchdowns (10, tied for sixth) last season.

Overall, this will be just the 14th meeting between the Rams and the Bills, though the two teams are not far removed from their previous matchup. Played on September 27, 2020 in Buffalo, the Rams fell to the Bills 35-32 in a thriller.

While a limited number of single-game tickets are on sale now for Rams-Bills, fans seeking the best value should consider purchasing Season Tickets starting at $103 per game. Learn more about season tickets here.

Additionally, to explore suite rental availability for the Rams' home and season-opener, click here.

With Thursday afternoon's news, it is now known that the Rams will face the Bills in Week 1 and also face the Broncos on Christmas Day in Week 16. Tune in to NFL Network at 5 p.m. pacific time to find out the full 2022 schedule.

Advertising