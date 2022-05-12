Rams to open 2022 season at home vs. Bills in NFL Kickoff Game 

When the upcoming season officially kicks off, all eyes will be on the Rams House.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Rams will host the Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:20 p.m. pacific time in this year's Kickoff Game. NBC will televise the contest.

Buffalo finished 11-6 and reached the playoffs for the third-straight year last season, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-36 in overtime in the Divisional Round, and will bring plenty of star power to Inglewood.

Former Rams outside linebacker Von Miller, who signed with the Bills as a free agent this offseason, makes his return with a defense that allowed the fewest total yards of offense per game in the league last season. On offense, quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs will bring one of last year's top passer-receiver duos to Southern California, with Allen throwing 36 touchdowns (seventh-most in the NFL) and Diggs finishing in the top 10 in receiving yards (1,225, eighth) and touchdowns (10, tied for sixth) last season.

Overall, this will be just the 14th meeting between the Rams and the Bills, though the two teams are not far removed from their previous matchup. Played on September 27, 2020 in Buffalo, the Rams fell to the Bills 35-32 in a thriller.

