Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 12/11: Brian Allen doubtful, Terrell Lewis and Dont'e Deayon questionable for Monday Night Football at Cardinals

Dec 11, 2021 at 02:15 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams center Brian Allen (knee) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Cardinals (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN and ABC7), while outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) and cornerback ﻿Dont'e Deayon﻿ (illness) are also questionable for the contest.

"Obviously (would) love to be able to have Brian, but I think if anything, Coleman (Shelton) played the whole game last week, with the exception of the opening snap," Rams head coach Sean McVay said Saturday. "I thought he did an outstanding job, got great command, great poise, I thought he played tough in both phases. And so very competent in Coleman's ability to step in and lead the way up front."

For the Cardinals, defensive lineman Zach Kerr (ribs) has been ruled out for Monday night's contest, while offensive lineman Justin Pugh (calf) is considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Brian Allen OL Knee DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Terrell Lewis OLB Back DNP DNP Limited Questionable
David Edwards OL Foot Limited Full Full -
Cooper Kupp WR Toe Limited Full Full -
Von Miller OLB Personal Matter - DNP Full -
Dont'e Deayon CB Illness - - DNP Questionable
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest - - DNP -
Odell Beckham Jr. WR Rest - - DNP -
Aaron Donald DL Rest - - DNP -

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Kelvin Beachum OL Rest DNP Full Full -
Rodney Hudson OL Rest DNP Full Full -
Zach Kerr DL Ribs DNP DNP DNP Out
Zach Ertz TE Shoulder Limited Limited Full -
Byron Murphy Jr. CB Foot Limited Limited Full -
Justin Pugh OL Calf Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Jonathan Ward RB Illness Limited Limited Full -
Budda Baker S Personal Matter - - DNP -

Related Content

news

Rams place Darrell Henderson Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 list and Robert Rochell on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and cornerback Robert Rochell on injured reserve. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 14 Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Week 14 Preview: Rams look for balanced attack against Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Heading into Monday Night's showdown against Arizona, J.B. Long looks at what to expect from the Rams running attack, if L.A. may have suddenly found their new identity, and why a Rams win would have special significance for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey talk Kyler Murray and Cardinals offense, adjustments from first matchup

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Monday Night Football against the Cardinals.
news

Andrew Whitworth will become first left tackle to start an NFL game at age 40 when Rams face Cardinals

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's career longevity will record another impressive milestone on Monday against the Cardinals.
news

Sony Michel: "I was very fortunate to be able to execute on a positive note" 

Rams running back Sony Michel became the team's first 100-yard rusher this season with his performance against the Jaguars and looks to build on that performance in Week 14.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Sony Michel, Von Miller preview Monday Night Football at Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Sony Michel, and outside linebacker Von Miller's Thursday press conferences as the Rams prepare for Monday Night Football against the Cardinals. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams QB Jim Everett

Former Rams QB Jim Everett reflects back on his greatest memories in Los Angeles and how he remains close to the game in his post-football career.
news

Jordan Fuller is Rams' nominee for 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Rams have selected safety Jordan Fuller as their nominee for this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
news

Ernest Jones becoming more comfortable as starter

Now with multiple games under his belt, linebacker Ernest Jones has begun to settle into his role as a starter for the Rams defense.
news

Rams RB Sony Michel talks his 121-yard performance vs. Jaguars, physical running style & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams RB Sony Michel to talk about his standout performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his physical running style & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 79.
Advertising