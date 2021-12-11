Injury Report 12/11: Brian Allen doubtful, Terrell Lewis and Dont'e Deayon questionable for Monday Night Football at Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams center Brian Allen (knee) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Cardinals (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN and ABC7), while outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) and cornerback Dont'e Deayon (illness) are also questionable for the contest.
"Obviously (would) love to be able to have Brian, but I think if anything, Coleman (Shelton) played the whole game last week, with the exception of the opening snap," Rams head coach Sean McVay said Saturday. "I thought he did an outstanding job, got great command, great poise, I thought he played tough in both phases. And so very competent in Coleman's ability to step in and lead the way up front."
For the Cardinals, defensive lineman Zach Kerr (ribs) has been ruled out for Monday night's contest, while offensive lineman Justin Pugh (calf) is considered questionable.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams:
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Terrell Lewis
|OLB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|David Edwards
|OL
|Foot
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Toe
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Von Miller
|OLB
|Personal Matter
|-
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Dont'e Deayon
|CB
|Illness
|-
|-
|DNP
|Questionable
|Andrew Whitworth
|OL
|Rest
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Rest
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
|Aaron Donald
|DL
|Rest
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Rest
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Rodney Hudson
|OL
|Rest
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Zach Kerr
|DL
|Ribs
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|CB
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Justin Pugh
|OL
|Calf
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Jonathan Ward
|RB
|Illness
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Budda Baker
|S
|Personal Matter
|-
|-
|DNP
|-