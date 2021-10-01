Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 10/1: McVay says Darrell Henderson Jr. "going to play" vs. Cardinals; Ogbo Okoronkwo expected to play

Oct 01, 2021 at 03:02 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Though Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX), head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that Henderson "is going play" after missing last week's game against the Buccaneers.

McVay also said he anticipates outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo being elevated from IR to the active roster and playing on Sunday after missing the Rams' first three games.

"Haven't made that (decision) for sure (on Okoronkwo), but as long as things go according to plan (with) today's practice, I expect that to be a move where we're expecting him to play unless something changes in the meantime," McVay said prior to Friday's practice.

However, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. – who like Okoronkwo was also designated for return on Wednesday – will not be elevated from IR just yet, according to McVay.

For the Cardinals, offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum (ribs), Justin Murray (back) and Justin Pugh (back) are all questionable for Sunday's game. Running back Eno Benjamin (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Darrell Henderson Jr. RB Ribs Limited Limited Full Questionable
Robert Rochell DB Illness DNP Limited Full -
Tutu Atwell WR Illness DNP DNP Full Questionable
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest DNP Full Full -
Aaron Donald DL Rest DNP Full Full -
Leonard Floyd OLB Ankle DNP Full Full -
Terrell Lewis OLB Rest - DNP Full -
DeSean Jackson WR Rest - - DNP -

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kelvin Beachum T Ribs DNP DNP DNP Questionable
DeAndre Hopkins WR Ribs DNP Full Full -
Rodney Hudson C Rest DNP - - -
Chandler Jones LB Rest DNP - - -
Justin Murray T Back DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Corey Peters DT Rest DNP - - -
Justin Pugh G Back DNP DNP Full Questionable
A.J. Green WR Rest Limited - - -
Eno Benjamin RB Hamstring - Limited DNP Out

