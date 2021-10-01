Injury Report 10/1: McVay says Darrell Henderson Jr. "going to play" vs. Cardinals; Ogbo Okoronkwo expected to play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Though Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX), head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that Henderson "is going play" after missing last week's game against the Buccaneers.

McVay also said he anticipates outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo being elevated from IR to the active roster and playing on Sunday after missing the Rams' first three games.

"Haven't made that (decision) for sure (on Okoronkwo), but as long as things go according to plan (with) today's practice, I expect that to be a move where we're expecting him to play unless something changes in the meantime," McVay said prior to Friday's practice.

However, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. – who like Okoronkwo was also designated for return on Wednesday – will not be elevated from IR just yet, according to McVay.

For the Cardinals, offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum (ribs), Justin Murray (back) and Justin Pugh (back) are all questionable for Sunday's game. Running back Eno Benjamin (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams: