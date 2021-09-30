Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 4 vs. Cardinals

Sep 29, 2021 at 05:12 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each met with local media Wednesday to preview Sunday's game against the Cardinals, discussing the challenges posed by the Cardinals defense, the rapport between Stafford and center Brian Allen (Stafford), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"It's the mixture of being able to hit home with a four-man rush, sending five, being able to send more than that, and the variety of different things that they keep you on your heels (with)." – McVay

  • The Rams face another aggressive defensive front this week when the Cardinals arrive in Los Angeles, with Arizona led by defensive linemen Chandler Jones (five-sack performance in Week 1) and J.J. Watt (three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year).
  • McVay said the Cardinals "have a lot of different things they can activate" in terms of "other non-known rushers as blitzers."

"(Brian Allen has) been great. He thinks like me, which is great. Thinks like the quarterback and he sees things the way I see them. He's making protection calls as I'm thinking them and saying them." – Stafford

  • On multiple occasions through the first three weeks of the regular season, McVay has praised the strength of the rapport between Stafford and center Brian Allen.
  • Stafford said that dynamic "is the way it should be," in terms of having a conversation at the line of scrimmage about what they want to do and how they want to accomplish it.

