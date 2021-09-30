From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 4 vs. Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each met with local media Wednesday to preview Sunday's game against the Cardinals, discussing the challenges posed by the Cardinals defense, the rapport between Stafford and center Brian Allen (Stafford), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"It's the mixture of being able to hit home with a four-man rush, sending five, being able to send more than that, and the variety of different things that they keep you on your heels (with)." – McVay