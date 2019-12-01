Everett, Havenstein, Williams inactive for Rams-Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Rams TE Gerald Everett (knee), T Rob Havenstein (knee) and DB Darious Williams (ankle) are officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals in Arizona. All three were previously ruled out in advance of the contest.
For the Cardinals, starting QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) and starting DE Jonathan Bullard (foot) are both active after being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.
Below are the full inactives lists for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR Nsimba Webster
DB Darious Williams
LB Natrez Patrick
OL Jamil Demby
T Rob Havenstein
TE Gerald Everett
DT Tanzel Smart
ARIZONA CARDINALS
WR KeeSean Johnson
RB Zach Zenner
CB Chris Jones
LB Pete Robertson
OL Lamont Gaillard
OL Joshua Miles
DL Michael Dogbe