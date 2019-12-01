Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Everett, Havenstein, Williams inactive for Rams-Cardinals

Dec 01, 2019 at 11:43 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Rams TE Gerald Everett (knee), T Rob Havenstein (knee) and DB Darious Williams (ankle) are officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals in Arizona. All three were previously ruled out in advance of the contest.

For the Cardinals, starting QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) and starting DE Jonathan Bullard (foot) are both active after being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Below are the full inactives lists for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX.

ARI-inactives_16x9

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Nsimba Webster

DB Darious Williams

LB Natrez Patrick

OL Jamil Demby

T Rob Havenstein

TE Gerald Everett

DT Tanzel Smart

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR KeeSean Johnson

RB Zach Zenner

CB Chris Jones

LB Pete Robertson

OL Lamont Gaillard

OL Joshua Miles

DL Michael Dogbe

Related Content

news

"Sin miedo al fracaso": los Rams, más saludables esta vez, esperan a unos 49ers que no contarán con Deebo Samuel

Nueve meses después del histórico triunfo en el Juego de Campeonato contra los 49ers de San Francisco, los Rams de Los Angeles quieren probar que son mejores de lo que han mostrado luego de seis partidos.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 8

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 8 regular season game against the 49ers, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-49ers in Week 8

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury report 10/28: Brandon Powell questionable but expected to play vs. 49ers; no injury designations for Brian Allen, Cobie Durant and Darrell Henderson Jr.

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

news

SoFi Stadium Showdown: Rams & Niners ready to square off in Week 8 | Game Preview

In this week's Los Angeles Rams game preview, J.B. Long details another matchup with Christian McCaffrey, analyzes the potential for wide receiver Van Jefferson to help get the offense back on track, and examines how important it is for the Rams offense to try and slow down San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa.

news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald on 49ers offense with Christian McCaffrey, impact of Brian Allen's return

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 8 game against the 49ers.

news

Brian Allen happy to be back and past knee issue

Rams center Brian Allen is looking forward to contributing again after being sidelined for the Rams' last five games.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 8 vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Week 8 against the 49ers.

news

First Look: Rams return from bye week to host 49ers in Week 8

An early preview of Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 8 home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Five things to watch after the Rams bye week

Here are five things for Rams fans to keep an eye on as the team returns from its Week 7 bye and prepares for Week 8 against the 49ers.

news

Updates on Van Jefferson, Brian Allen, Troy Hill, Cam Akers and others as the Rams prepare for Week 8 against the 49ers

Rams head coach Sean McVay shares the latest on the statuses of wide receiver Van Jefferson, center Brian Allen, defensive back Troy Hill, defensive lineman Bobby Brown III, running back Cam Akers and running back Kyren Williams heading into Sunday's Week 8 home game against the 49ers.

Advertising