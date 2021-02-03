Los Angeles Rams celebrate Martin Luther King Day by supporting local non-profits

To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 28th, members of the Rams front office staff worked with local non-profit organizations to support individuals who are doing the critical work to address issues of racial inequity in our community.

In partnership with L.A. Works, Rams staff joined more than 1,500 volunteers in an online workshop to expand their knowledge and have solution-oriented discussions about how to advocate for critical legislation and action that elected officials can take to address racial inequities. During the workshop, participants heard from speakers focused on racial disparities with food insecurity, homelessness, and the criminal justice system.

Volunteers also assembled and delivered over 4,000 sack lunches to The Midnight Mission and The Hollywood Food Coalition, which serve homeless individuals in the Los Angeles community, and wrote more than 100 letters to local officials to express appreciation for positive bail reform measures.

"There's a palpable inequity we're feeling in the wake of everything going on in the country right now. With the pandemic and social justice at the forefront of conversation, it was important to find a way to safely commemorate the National MLK Day of Service," said LA Works Executive Director, Deborah Brutchey. "We couldn't pull off a virtual event of this magnitude without the generous support from our sponsors, including the L.A. Rams. Their support of this event has made all the difference."

The Rams also supported Big Sunday's MLK Day virtual block party with a sponsorship. Volunteers and Rams staff donated clothes, assembled laundry kits, and wrote personal notes to Angelenos in need of support.

"This year more than ever, it seemed important to take a moment to stop and honor Dr. King, and to remember all he fought so hard for," said Big Sunday Founder and Executive Director, David Levinson. "It's also a great time to consider how far we've come – and how far we have to go. Big Sunday is extremely grateful to sponsors like the Los Angeles Rams for making our MLK Day Block Party such a success. Not only have we been able to collect and donate thousands of new clothes for people who are struggling, but it was wonderful to get to together online with people of all ages and backgrounds, from all over LA, to celebrate Dr. King, dance, talk about the Civil Rights Movement, share some laughs, and enjoy one another."

L.A. Works' is a volunteer action center that creates and implements hands-on community service projects throughout the greater LA region and strives to empower Angelenos to address pressing social issues through volunteerism and community collaborations.

Big Sunday organizes over 2,000 ways for people to get involved in helping their community every year. They offer service projects for volunteers, beautification projects, and donations for items such as food, books, school supplies and more.