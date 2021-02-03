Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams celebrate Martin Luther King Day by supporting local non-profits

Feb 03, 2021 at 01:23 PM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
Chase Isaacs

Communications

To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 28th, members of the Rams front office staff worked with local non-profit organizations to support individuals who are doing the critical work to address issues of racial inequity in our community. 

In partnership with L.A. Works, Rams staff joined more than 1,500 volunteers in an online workshop to expand their knowledge and have solution-oriented discussions about how to advocate for critical legislation and action that elected officials can take to address racial inequities. During the workshop, participants heard from speakers focused on racial disparities with food insecurity, homelessness, and the criminal justice system.

Volunteers also assembled and delivered over 4,000 sack lunches to The Midnight Mission and The Hollywood Food Coalition, which serve homeless individuals in the Los Angeles community, and wrote more than 100 letters to local officials to express appreciation for positive bail reform measures.

"There's a palpable inequity we're feeling in the wake of everything going on in the country right now. With the pandemic and social justice at the forefront of conversation, it was important to find a way to safely commemorate the National MLK Day of Service," said LA Works Executive Director, Deborah Brutchey. "We couldn't pull off a virtual event of this magnitude without the generous support from our sponsors, including the L.A. Rams. Their support of this event has made all the difference."

The Rams also supported Big Sunday's MLK Day virtual block party with a sponsorship. Volunteers and Rams staff donated clothes, assembled laundry kits, and wrote personal notes to Angelenos in need of support.

"This year more than ever, it seemed important to take a moment to stop and honor Dr. King, and to remember all he fought so hard for," said Big Sunday Founder and Executive Director, David Levinson. "It's also a great time to consider how far we've come – and how far we have to go. Big Sunday is extremely grateful to sponsors like the Los Angeles Rams for making our MLK Day Block Party such a success. Not only have we been able to collect and donate thousands of new clothes for people who are struggling, but it was wonderful to get to together online with people of all ages and backgrounds, from all over LA, to celebrate Dr. King, dance, talk about the Civil Rights Movement, share some laughs, and enjoy one another."

L.A. Works' is a volunteer action center that creates and implements hands-on community service projects throughout the greater LA region and strives to empower Angelenos to address pressing social issues through volunteerism and community collaborations.

Big Sunday organizes over 2,000 ways for people to get involved in helping their community every year. They offer service projects for volunteers, beautification projects, and donations for items such as food, books, school supplies and more.

To learn more about the Rams' community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams debut powerful documentary film 'Fighting for Light, The Concrete Rose'

The documentary tells the story of Meryland Gonzalez, a 14-year old Watts native and 9x national boxing champion
news

Rams, Pechanga Resort Casino partner with LA Regional Food Bank to provide holiday meals to more than 8,000 Angelenos in need

Holiday initiative was the 3rd mobile food distribution hosted at SoFi Stadium during 2020 NFL Season.
news

Terrell Burgess teams up with Inglewood restaurant to provide meals to Cedars-Sinai frontline healthcare heroes

The safety purchased more than 200 tamales from Fiesta Martin in Inglewood to be delivered to healthcare workers
news

Andrew Whitworth named Los Angeles Rams' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

From the moment Whitworth joined the Rams in 2017, he has embraced Los Angeles and given his time, donations and heart to Angelenos in need.
news

Cam Akers, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Samson Ebukam share meaning behind their 'My Cause My Cleats' footwear

Rams running back Cam Akers, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam share their personal connection to their causes and what went into their cleat designs. 
news

Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on Thursday Night Football on December 10 for 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Players and coaches across the league to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes and organizations during Weeks 13 and 14
news

Los Angeles Rams players participate in 'Giving Tuesday' by awarding $750,000 to local social justice non-profits

Rams players participate in virtual conversations with local social justice non-profits to allocate funds for "Giving Tuesday."
news

Los Angeles Rams create virtual combine for high school student-athletes

Through the Rams' Virtual Combine, high school student-athletes can upload videos of themselves participating in a variety of combine drills and challenges to display their skills and abilities
news

Los Angeles Rams and Ram Truck brand continue efforts to serve Angelenos in need

The Los Angeles Rams and the Ram Truck brand are teaming up to provide Thanksgiving meals to Angelenos in need. 
news

United Way, Los Angeles Rams' ' HomeWalk at Home' raises more than $550K to power movement to end homelessness

Across the Southern California region, Angelenos participated in their own 5k walk, run, bike ride or hike while sharing their experiences on social media
news

Virtual Taste of the Rams event raises more than $100,000 to fight hunger in LA

This annual event has raised $750,000 to date, which is enough for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to provide 3 million meals to neighbors in need

Advertising