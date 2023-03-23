Rams celebrate Read Across America Day with local elementary students 

In celebration of Read Across America Day and in continuation of Rams Readers literacy program, the Rams visited three local elementary schools to read to students as part of the team's March Staff Day of Service. Rams Cheerleaders and more than 45 front office staff members read the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage, to more than 520 first through third grade students at Sumac Elementary School, Acacia Magnet School for Enriched Learning, and La Tijera Elementary School. Each student received their own copy of the book and a Rams bookmark to take home.

"Books can take us on incredible journeys, and Ride with Rampage is the perfect example. We were thrilled to share this adventure with first through third graders on Read Across America Day alongside our dedicated volunteers joining classrooms to provide a fun experience for the students. Seeing their excitement as they learn about new places across Los Angeles was a testament to the impact a book can have towards inspiring curiosity," said David Weingarten, Rams Manager of Community Affairs and Impact. "Reading is the key to an active imagination and lifetime of learning. Through our school visits, our volunteers are able to help foster a love of reading while showcasing the diverse and beautiful city of Los Angeles."

The Rams continue to be a pillar in the Los Angeles community working with local school districts to promote education and encourage literacy amongst the youth. Jim Morris, County Administrator of Inglewood Unified School District, expressed the importance of having community partners that promote academic excellence amongst children and take pride in unifying the community.