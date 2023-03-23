Rams celebrate Read Across America Day with local elementary students 

In celebration of Read Across America Day and in continuation of Rams Readers literacy program, the Rams visited three local elementary schools to read to students as part of the team's March Staff Day of Service. Rams Cheerleaders and more than 45 front office staff members read the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage, to more than 520 first through third grade students at Sumac Elementary School, Acacia Magnet School for Enriched Learning, and La Tijera Elementary School. Each student received their own copy of the book and a Rams bookmark to take home.
"Books can take us on incredible journeys, and Ride with Rampage is the perfect example. We were thrilled to share this adventure with first through third graders on Read Across America Day alongside our dedicated volunteers joining classrooms to provide a fun experience for the students. Seeing their excitement as they learn about new places across Los Angeles was a testament to the impact a book can have towards inspiring curiosity," said David Weingarten, Rams Manager of Community Affairs and Impact. "Reading is the key to an active imagination and lifetime of learning. Through our school visits, our volunteers are able to help foster a love of reading while showcasing the diverse and beautiful city of Los Angeles."
The Rams continue to be a pillar in the Los Angeles community working with local school districts to promote education and encourage literacy amongst the youth. Jim Morris, County Administrator of Inglewood Unified School District, expressed the importance of having community partners that promote academic excellence amongst children and take pride in unifying the community.
"This is an amazing example of partnership. This is what happens when our community partners such as the Rams come out to support students. It was heartwarming to see the smiles on the children's faces, the expressions, and the joy they got saying, 'Wow these important folks are coming to share with us the importance of reading,'" said Morris. "I think the important message this communicates is we are one community. We have partners in the community. We have a lot of people who care about the children of Inglewood and that sends a strong message. Children need to know there are adults who care about them in school and in the community. When you have an organization like the Rams, children are just fascinated with that. This really helps them understand the importance of community and coming together."
COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Rams celebrate Read Across America by reading 'Ride with Rampage' at local elementary schools
Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage & staff visited local elementary schools to celebrate Read Across America. Take a look through the best photos of Rams staff and Cheerleaders reading Ride with Rampage to excited crowds of elementary school students.
Ride with Rampage is a key component of the Rams Readers program, which encourages students to explore the excitement that reading can provide while helping improve literacy rates among students throughout Los Angeles. The book centers around mascot Rampage, driving a Rams-branded double decker bus around Southern California, picking up young Rams fans and Rams Cheerleaders at each stop along the scenic route to the Rams' home at SoFi Stadium.
"It was so important to have the Rams come to our school because many students see the Rams as role models," said Olivia Guerra, Student Ambassador at La Tijera Elementary. "Seeing people that we look at as role models come and read to us shows the importance of reading and that is very important to us as students. Seeing how happy the students were was my favorite part of the day."
The Rams kicked off the Rams Readers literacy program and released Ride with Rampage on March 2, 2022, in celebration of last year's Read Across America Day. Read Across America Day is a nationwide reading celebration that takes place annually in March in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday. Since launching the program, the Rams have visited more than 35 schools and distributed over 7,000 copies of Ride with Rampage to first through third grade students in Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) and Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).
Copies of Ride with Rampage can be purchased at www.ramsfanshop.com, Amazon, and in select Barnes & Noble locations across Los Angeles. All proceeds from retail purchases will benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation.
To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.