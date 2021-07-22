Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams and College Track inspire students to believe they influence their own future

Jul 22, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Tatum Texada

On Friday, July 16, the Rams partnered with College Track to provide a select group of 20 high school and college students a day-long virtual corporate residency experience with front office staff.

"The students felt the Rams employees gave a great look into their roles and their industry," said Farah Noor, College Track Regional Partnership Director. "When you go to college and you're the first generation in your family to go, you don't have the relatives or the friends that have connections in fields you're interested in. It's been really helpful for them to talk to people, get to know people, understand how they got there, and hear the different diverse stories so they can see themselves working for a sports team."

Last year, the Rams became the first professional sports organization to pioneer a program with College Track. During this year's residency experience, Rams staff members hosted a panel discussion, breakout sessions and mock interviews for the participating students.

With the underlying message of perseverance, confidence and authenticity, Rams staff members and panelists shared their personal experiences with job interviews and how they broke into the sports industry. 

"Partnering with College Track allows us to give students a unique look into the sports industry," said David Weingarten, Rams Community Affairs Specialist. "We can share our first-hand professional experiences to inspire students' curiosity in new fields. They came away from the corporate residency program better informed about opportunities and with insight on how to navigate a career in the sports industry."

College Track's Los Angeles region has 786 students enrolled in their program, with centers in the Watts, Boyle Heights and Crenshaw communities. Focusing primarily on first-generation college students, College Track's mission is to support students with limited resources chart their course to and through college. Over the last 23 years, College Track has addressed the growing college completion gap by making a 10-year commitment to every student they serve.

Last year, Rams players pulled their resources together to provide College Track with a $50,000 donation in honor of "Giving Tuesday". Over the past two years, the Rams and College Track have engaged 40 high school and college students with the corporate residency program.

To learn more about the Rams community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

