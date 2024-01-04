Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams host 55th annual Friendship Bowl & extend youth football efforts to Mexico

Jan 04, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the 55th annual Friendship Bowl at Birmingham High School in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 16. The event featured all-star girls' flag and youth football teams from Central Mexico, competing against local teams from Los Angeles. The players that curated the all-star teams from Mexico were selected from five states within Central Mexico including Estado de Mexico, Mexico City, Pachuca de Soto, Tamaulipas and Querétaro.

The four-day experience also included a tour of SoFi Stadium provided by the Rams, tickets to the Rams victory over the Washington Commanders and a private football clinic.

Alberto Silva, head of partnerships and public relations for the Friendship Bowl, mentioned it was majority of the athletes first experience in a different country and it was important to expose them to the background of American football.

The Friendship Bowl consisted of five total games, with two being girls' flag matchups. The athletes embraced the pride of representing their countries and fans were able to show passion and pride as both countries' national anthems and flags were presented before the games.

Rams director of social justice and football development, Johnathan Franklin, reflected on this being most of the athletes first time meeting people from a different country and how they all put their best foot forward to not only compete at an elite level but also to connect with one another. "To think the team representing Mexico didn't speak English, but yet at the end of each game able to engage, laugh, and pay their respect to the other teams."

As part of the Friendship Bowl, the Rams hosted more than 140 youth athletes from Central Mexico at SoFi Stadium for a private tour. Franklin welcomed attendees and led the tours alongside Rams youth engagement coaches. In addition, participants had photo opportunities with the Rams' Super Bowl XXXIV and Super Bowl LVI trophies in the team's locker room.

When describing the importance of exposure to football players and coaches in the United States, 16-year-old girls' flag football player, Regina Colmenero, said, "They have very talented players and they're very hard working. I value that because I really want to study here [for] college."

This was the first year the Rams hosted the Friendship Bowl, and it featured eight teams and more than 300 youth athletes.

Franklin explained the intention of extending football development internationally. He said the goal of hosting the Friendship Bowl was "to help give [the athletes] the resources necessary to get to the elite level when it comes to football." He added that it's important for the Rams to use their resources to help young athletes perfect their craft.

To culminate the four-day experience, the Rams hosted a youth football clinic for the Friendship Bowl participants from Central Mexico. The clinic featured structured football fundamental teachings and competition-based drills led by Rams youth engagement coaches. The Rams also provided giveaways including Super Bowl LVI hats to the youth participants.

Matias Perez, 15-year-old tackle football player, said, "It's been amazing meeting new friends, meeting new coaches and being able to play football in the country where football was created. It's an amazing experience for me."

Reflecting on growing the game of football and bringing youth athletes together, Franklin added, "It shows the beauty of this game, how it really unites communities and countries together."

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams players, cheerleaders & staff team up with UNIFY Financial Credit Union & Salvation Army to host shopping spree

More than 100 youth went shopping with Los Angeles Rams players, Cheerleaders & staff members to purchase up to $200 in holiday gifts at a local Walmart.
news

Steve Avila, Byron Young & more Rams rookies take foster & under-resourced youth on tour of SoFi Stadium & distribute gifts in partnership with ABC7 Spark of Love Toy Drive

Los Angeles Rams rookies Steve Avila, Nike Hampton, Desjuan Johnson, Ochaun Mathis, Mike McAllister, Xavier Smith and Byron Young joined ABC7 for their annual Spark of Love Toy Drive at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Steve Avila, Byron Young & other players bring holiday spirit to local nonprofits as part of team's Season of Giving

In continuation of their five-week 'Season of Giving' campaign, the Los Angeles Rams host a holiday meal and grocery distribution for 300 community members at St. Joseph Center in South Los Angeles and support The People Concern's holiday celebration.
news

Co-founder of 4wrdProgress Marc Maye receives Rams Inspire Change Changemaker award

Established by the NFL last season, the award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work
news

Rams continue to grow the game of football for Los Angeles youth

In partnership with USA Football & Riddell, Rams surprise six local youth football programs with $75,000 donation at Rams-Commanders Week 15 matchup
news

Gerald Garth of Arming Minorities Against Addiction and Disease (AMAAD) Institute is Rams' 13th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

The AMAAD Institute Executive Director Gerald Garth is the Rams' 13th pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for his work helping provide recovery support and other programs and services for Black and Brown communities. 
news

Natalie Goodliffe of Cubby's Closet is Rams' 12th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Natalie Goodliffe, Associated Student Government Executive Of Clubs at Los Angeles City College, is the Rams' 12th pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for her work helping provide free clothing resources for LACC students. 
news

Rams rookies Steve Avila, Ethan Evans, Xavier Smith & Tre Tomlinson join Shoes That Fit to provide new athletic shoes to more than 500 students at 99th Street Elementary School

In honor of Giving Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams and nonprofit Shoes That Fit teamed up for the second year in a row to provide new athletic shoes to more than 500 students at 99th Street Elementary School in Watts.
news

Rams join Ball Corporation & SoFi Stadium celebrate National Recycling Day with local elementary school students

In partnership with SoFi Stadium and Ball Corporation, the Rams hosted over 250 students from Century Park Elementary School in Inglewood.
news

Rams, LA Regional Food Bank & Pechanga Resort Casino provide equivalent of 60,000 nutritious meals to Angelenos in need

For the fourth consecutive year, the Rams and the LA Regional Food Bank teamed up with Pechanga to provide families battling food insecurity with a projected 60,000 meals that featured frozen chicken, fresh produce and a shelf stable food kit
news

Cooper Kupp named Los Angeles Rams nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.  
Advertising