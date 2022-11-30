Rams & Legend Andrew Whitworth join fans in WalkUnitedLA at SoFi Stadium to combat homelessness in Los Angeles

The Rams and Legend Andrew Whitworth joined thousands of to celebrate United Way of Greater Los Angeles 100 years of service and combat homelessness in Los Angeles with the second annual WalkUnitedLA at SoFi Stadium. The event raised funds and awareness to end homelessness and create more affordable housing, provide equitable and quality education to all students, and ensure greater economic mobility and increased access to opportunities for working families and individuals.
The family friendly 5K walk/run supported United Way's efforts to break the cycle of poverty through housing, education, and economic opportunity. This year's special commemorative centennial celebration included a "Taste of Inglewood" which featured a plethora of restaurants in the Inglewood community, live entertainment, hands-on volunteer opportunities, and kids' activities.
"When I look at the walkers today, which is nearly 10,000 people, that came out to fight homelessness, economic injustice, social injustice and poverty, this shows that we can make a difference," said Kevin Demoff, Rams Chief Operation Officer. "The fact that you showed up today to help those in our community that are in need shows the message about what our city, team and community is about and what we can be at our best. We have to come together as a city and support those who are in need, continue to dream big dream and use the power of this walk, each other, and our neighbors to make a difference in the community. That is what today and United Way is all about. What each one of you represent here is the United Way Super Bowl winning team."
COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Andrew Whitworth, Kevin Demoff, Rams organization & fans take part in the 2022 WalkUnited 5K at SoFi Stadium
In addition to the 5k race, participants were able to meet Rams Legend Andrew Whitworth and COO Kevin Demoff, enjoy a family festival with music from DJ Mal-Ski and take pictures with Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders.
To kick off the walk, last year's Walter Payton Man of the Year and Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth spoke to the participants and got them pumped up for the festivities.
"I think about how cool it is to be here for the 100th birthday of United Way and an opportunity to celebrate the Rams and United Way coming together to make a difference in the community. Today we will not solve every problem in our community, the insecurities that exist, the justice issues, and the things we all want to see differently, but with a daily process of remembering steps like today, we can continue to make a difference in every opportunity we have to raise awareness about it, put our effort into it, and invest our time into it. With a day-by-day process, we can make the differences we dream of and have it together. That's why it's so special to see all of you here today."
After reaching the finish line, all participants headed to the centennial celebration which included live music from Aloe Blacc, Flavors of Inglewood, a beer garden, a classic car show, and kids' bouncy houses. Aside from the remarkable performances, crowd-goers received special edition Rams gear including t-shirts and hoodies. The top 5 fundraisers also received personalized signed football from Rams players and photo opportunities with Andrew Whitworth, Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage, and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
"When the Rams returned to Los Angeles in 2016, one of our first meetings was with United Way and we immediately knew we wanted to be partners with them," said Molly Higgins, Rams Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement. "Today was a visual representation of that partnership and the work that we are doing behind the scenes 365 days a year, but to use our platform to bring the community together for Walk United has made this an awesome day."
United Way of Greater Los Angeles, in partnership with the Rams, brought WalkUnitedLA to SoFi Stadium last year in its expansion to acknowledge and address the intersectional root causes of poverty, especially after a global pandemic and benefit the diverse community organizations working to build a more equitable Los Angeles.
To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.