Rams & Legend Andrew Whitworth join fans in WalkUnitedLA at SoFi Stadium to combat homelessness in Los Angeles

To kick off the walk, last year's Walter Payton Man of the Year and Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth spoke to the participants and got them pumped up for the festivities.

"I think about how cool it is to be here for the 100th birthday of United Way and an opportunity to celebrate the Rams and United Way coming together to make a difference in the community. Today we will not solve every problem in our community, the insecurities that exist, the justice issues, and the things we all want to see differently, but with a daily process of remembering steps like today, we can continue to make a difference in every opportunity we have to raise awareness about it, put our effort into it, and invest our time into it. With a day-by-day process, we can make the differences we dream of and have it together. That's why it's so special to see all of you here today."

After reaching the finish line, all participants headed to the centennial celebration which included live music from Aloe Blacc, Flavors of Inglewood, a beer garden, a classic car show, and kids' bouncy houses. Aside from the remarkable performances, crowd-goers received special edition Rams gear including t-shirts and hoodies. The top 5 fundraisers also received personalized signed football from Rams players and photo opportunities with Andrew Whitworth, Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage, and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"When the Rams returned to Los Angeles in 2016, one of our first meetings was with United Way and we immediately knew we wanted to be partners with them," said Molly Higgins, Rams Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement. "Today was a visual representation of that partnership and the work that we are doing behind the scenes 365 days a year, but to use our platform to bring the community together for Walk United has made this an awesome day."

United Way of Greater Los Angeles, in partnership with the Rams, brought WalkUnitedLA to SoFi Stadium last year in its expansion to acknowledge and address the intersectional root causes of poverty, especially after a global pandemic and benefit the diverse community organizations working to build a more equitable Los Angeles.