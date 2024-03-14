Rams Legends Brandon Harvey & David Hill team up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to read to over 400 local students in celebration of Read Across America Day

Tackle Reading is a league-wide celebration held during the week of Dr. Seuss's Birthday, designed to inspire children at underserved schools to fall in love with reading. At each of the events throughout the country, a current or alumnus NFL player read a beloved Dr. Seuss book and students had the opportunity to hear motivational messages directly from the athletes. As part of the effort, every school received a diverse collection of Random House Children’s Books for their library, each student received their own Dr. Seuss book from Random House Children's Books, and teachers received Cat in the Hat style hats donated by Fun.com.

This year marks the eighth annual Tackle Reading event produced by Creative Minds Publications. Over the past seven years, the organization has partnered with athletes representing all 32 NFL teams and Hall of Fame members. Rams Legend, Super Bowl XXXIV Champion and five-time Hall of Fame finalist, Torry Holt, served as a spokesperson in support of the program and held a reading at his childhood elementary school, Gibsonville Elementary, in North Carolina on Read Across America Day. In addition, the Rams donated Ride with Rampage books to Rams Hall of Famer and Legend, Isaac Bruce, to read to students in his home state of Florida.

"It's important for the kids because even if they don't go on to play football, there are so many other careers that they'll get into where they'll take some of the lessons they learn today," Harvey added.

Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley CEO, Geovanny Ragsdale, said, "Having [the] Rams come out and showcase the importance of reading, when the kids can identify a hero or someone in the community and they come read with them, it sparks something for [the students]."

Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) helped connect the Rams with Justice Street Academy and serves many of their students through after school programs. Their Cooper Literacy Program aligns with the Rams literacy efforts as it encourages the love of books and enjoyment of reading among children at BGCWV's after school programs and provides members with activities including the Cooper Reading Challenge.