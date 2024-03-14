 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Legends Brandon Harvey & David Hill team up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to read to over 400 local students in celebration of Read Across America Day

Mar 14, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

The Los Angeles Rams joined Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Creative Minds Publications for the eighth annual Tackle Reading event in celebration of Dr. Seuss's 120th birthday and in honor of Read Across America Day. The Rams visited Justice Street Academy Charter School for special Dr. Seuss-themed events featuring special visits from Cat in the Hat and Rams mascot Rampage.

Read Across American Day is a nationwide reading celebration that takes place annually in March to recognize Dr. Seuss's birthday and involves thousands of schools, libraries and community centers bringing together kids, teens and books. Rams Legends Brandon Harvey and David Hill joined staff members in reading Dr. Seuss books to 18 classrooms and 435 students.

"Reading is very important because not only will [students] utilize it in school, but for the rest of their lives. Starting with books like Dr. Seuss is a great starting point to lead to success," said Harvey. He was joyful to be out in the community and be present for the students at Justice Street Elementary.

Rams Legends Brandon Harvey & David Hill team up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to read to over 400 local students in celebration of Read Across America Day

E_240301_STAFF_DAY_OF_SERVICE_GARRISSON E. PEÑA_205
1 / 12
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_240301_STAFF_DAY_OF_SERVICE_GARRISSON E. PEÑA_22
2 / 12
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_240301_STAFF_DAY_OF_SERVICE_GARRISSON E. PEÑA_179
3 / 12
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_240301_STAFF_DAY_OF_SERVICE_GARRISSON E. PEÑA_32
4 / 12
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_240301_STAFF_DAY_OF_SERVICE_GARRISSON E. PEÑA_120
5 / 12
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_240301_STAFF_DAY_OF_SERVICE_GARRISSON E. PEÑA_74
6 / 12
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_240301_STAFF_DAY_OF_SERVICE_GARRISSON E. PEÑA_30
7 / 12
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_240301_STAFF_DAY_OF_SERVICE_GARRISSON E. PEÑA_55
8 / 12
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_240301_STAFF_DAY_OF_SERVICE_GARRISSON E. PEÑA_189
9 / 12
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_240301_STAFF_DAY_OF_SERVICE_GARRISSON E. PEÑA_136
10 / 12
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_240301_STAFF_DAY_OF_SERVICE_GARRISSON E. PEÑA_98
11 / 12
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_240301_STAFF_DAY_OF_SERVICE_GARRISSON E. PEÑA_89
12 / 12
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tackle Reading is a league-wide celebration held during the week of Dr. Seuss's Birthday, designed to inspire children at underserved schools to fall in love with reading. At each of the events throughout the country, a current or alumnus NFL player read a beloved Dr. Seuss book and students had the opportunity to hear motivational messages directly from the athletes. As part of the effort, every school received a diverse collection of Random House Children’s Books for their library, each student received their own Dr. Seuss book from Random House Children's Books, and teachers received Cat in the Hat style hats donated by Fun.com.

This year marks the eighth annual Tackle Reading event produced by Creative Minds Publications. Over the past seven years, the organization has partnered with athletes representing all 32 NFL teams and Hall of Fame members. Rams Legend, Super Bowl XXXIV Champion and five-time Hall of Fame finalist, Torry Holt, served as a spokesperson in support of the program and held a reading at his childhood elementary school, Gibsonville Elementary, in North Carolina on Read Across America Day. In addition, the Rams donated Ride with Rampage books to Rams Hall of Famer and Legend, Isaac Bruce, to read to students in his home state of Florida.

"It's important for the kids because even if they don't go on to play football, there are so many other careers that they'll get into where they'll take some of the lessons they learn today," Harvey added.

Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley CEO, Geovanny Ragsdale, said, "Having [the] Rams come out and showcase the importance of reading, when the kids can identify a hero or someone in the community and they come read with them, it sparks something for [the students]."

Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) helped connect the Rams with Justice Street Academy and serves many of their students through after school programs. Their Cooper Literacy Program aligns with the Rams literacy efforts as it encourages the love of books and enjoyment of reading among children at BGCWV's after school programs and provides members with activities including the Cooper Reading Challenge.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams inspire local students to pursue their passions as year three of Pathways to Success Mentorship Program culminates

The Los Angeles Rams culminated the third year of their Pathways to Success Mentorship Program for high school students with a dinner hosted at Rams partner restaurant El Torito.
news

Rams Cheerleaders & mascot Rampage surprise Markham Middle School with Hometown Grant to support flag football efforts

In partnership with GENYOUth, the Los Angeles Rams presented Edwin Markham Middle School with a $5,000 Hometown Grant to enhance their health and wellness initiatives.
news

Rams team up with Edwards Lifesciences to get heart and heart valve disease "Off The Sidelines"

In recognition of Black History Month and Heart Month, the Los Angeles Rams and Edwards Lifesciences teamed up to get heart and heart valve disease "Off The Sidelines" and raise awareness by hosting a free heart screening for more than 60 community members in Inglewood.
news

Rams & L.A. Care Health Plan partner to motivate youth to maintain healthy & positive lifestyles

The Rams partnered with L.A. Care Health Plan to host a PLAY 60 Field Day and an educational resource session for kindergarten through fifth grade students at Maywood Elementary School and Broad Avenue Elementary School.
news

Rams host College Resource Day to educate students on financial aid and application processes

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with Common App, California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) and the NCAA Eligibility Center, to pilot a free College Resource Day for local high school students in the team's locker room at SoFi Stadium.
news

Rams host inaugural Earnel Durden Black Coaches Symposium in celebration of Black History Month

To culminate Black History Month, the Los Angeles Rams continued to celebrated the organization's trailblazers by hosting their Earnel Durden Black Coaches Symposium.
news

Puka Nacua & Quentin Lake join effort to give back to LA community in recognition of Black History Month

The Los Angeles Rams, It's Bigger Than Us, Pepsi, LA Regional Food Bank join forces to address food & nutrition insecurity
news

WalkUnitedLA 2024 returns to SoFi Stadium to defeat homelessness in Los Angeles

In partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, United Way of Greater Los Angeles announces its annual walk/run to take place May 11  
news

Rams Cheerleaders perform at International Chinese New Year Parade in Hong Kong

Rams Cheerleaders support return of Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade to Hong Kong in celebration of the year of the dragon 
news

Rams host 'Threaded Through History' exhibit in partnership with the Kinsey Collection at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the unveiling of an authentic Kenny Washington jersey and art exhibition on Tuesday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in recognition of Black History Month.
news

Ganesha High School athletic trainer Ariel Castro's heroic actions will have her in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, reinforce importance of having certified trainers

Ganesha athletic trainer Ariel Castro helped save the life of head coach Don Cayer after Cayer collapsed on the sideline during a game last October. 
Advertising