Rams & Cedars-Sinai provide free medical physicals for LAUSD student-athletes

In January 2022, the Rams collaborated with the LAUSD to conduct a survey among their varsity high school football teams to assess the impact of the pandemic. The survey revealed student-athletes were lacking access to proper health care and annual physical exams, which are required for participation in any school-sanctioned sport. In response to this data, the physicals provided by the Rams and Cedars-Sinai will give students 12-months of eligibility to play. In addition, the physicals included on-the-spot electrocardiograms (EKGs) when necessary.

"When I was younger, we had a guy on the basketball court have a heart attack and died. There's a lot more of that happening at such a young age because these things are missed. It's great to have these kinds of resources so they'll know," said Nicole Jones-Ryan, Clinical Operations Supervisor and Licensed Vocational Nurse, Cedars-Sinai Urgent Care - Playa Vista. "Working in an urgent care, I see people come in and they don't have any insurance. They don't have any way to get this kind of physical. They don't have a primary care doctor. They have to pay cash, out of pocket, which is very expensive to get something like this done. So, I just think its major for these organizations to come together and to think about the communities and the people that don't have the resources to do this kind of thing. I think this is a great program."