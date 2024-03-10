 Skip to main content
Rams host College Resource Day to educate students on financial aid and application processes

Mar 10, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with Common App, California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) and the NCAA Eligibility Center, to pilot a free College Resource Day for local high school students in the team's locker room at SoFi Stadium. The program included presentations from the NCAA Eligibility Center, Common App, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) and CSAC in an effort to provide local students with access to financial resources, grants and support for their collegiate journey.

Jameia Tennie, director of student engagement programs for Common App, explained, "Our goal at the Common App is to make sure that all students have an equitable path to post-secondary education."

This event was inspired by an email that the Rams received last year about a student who incorrectly filled out her FASFA, leading her to not receiving enough financial aid to attend the University of Oregon, as a first-generation student.

The Rams recognize the lack of access to educational resources and the disadvantages that exist due to the disproportionate ratio of students to college counselors in local high schools. "Many students lack access to college resources and information. California ranks first for NCAA non-qualifiers, with 34% of the state's non-qualifiers coming from Los Angeles. Our goal is to build strategies to combat this percentage and cultivate a space with subject matter experts to support our community members," said Johnathan Franklin, Rams director of social justice and football development.

"Our visions align because the Rams are connected and committed to social justice, and we know that a part of social justice is making sure that each student has a path to pursue their dreams," added Tennie.

Alani Soto is a senior at St. Mary's Academy and attended the session. She shared that the session taught her that she wants to seek out more informational sessions, do more research on which school is the best fit for her and get ahead on her applications.

The various applications and financial aid forms can be overwhelming for students and parents when applying to college. Between FAFSA, NCAA student-athlete requirements, Common Applications and the college application process, the event served to educate and assist juniors and seniors as they begin applying to colleges.

Kimberly Inuman Liaz, CSAC Cash for College coordinator, wants students to know there are many financial resources available that can support post-secondary education. "There is free money out there, whether it's federal aid, state aid, institutional scholarships to help them gain access to their educational and career goals."

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

