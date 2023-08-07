Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams host corporate residency experience with College Track to expose students to the sports industry

Published: Aug 07, 2023 at 08:00 AM Updated: Aug 02, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with College Track to provide more than 30 college students a day-long corporate residency experience featuring Rams front office staff. The event brought the students to SoFi Stadium as part of College Track's Career Discovery Externship program which connects early college students with organizations to learn about career pathways across different industries.

In the fourth consecutive year that the Rams and College Track have teamed up, students heard from Rams Vice President of Corporate Affairs Joanna Hunter on her career journey, Rams history, and organization structure and values. Following this, a panel featuring various Rams staff members spoke to the students. "We had great diversity of different departments represented and tapped into a lot of different interests in the group. We have people interested in engineering, we have people in marketing and all sorts of things. [We] appreciate the diversity because it just brought so much value to the students," said Dervla McDonnell, College Track Senior Director of Institutional Philanthropy.  

By visiting host companies and experiencing a day-in-the-life, students can identify the types of roles that align with their interests and values and become aware of roles they didn't know existed. "It was really nice to hear from one of the [panelists that was a] math major and now they're working in analytics for the team," said Tamara Salmerson, College Track student. "I'm an engineering major, so, coming here [thinking] I don't know what I'm [going to] do. It was really nice to see, even for people in the STEM area, there's also [opportunities] for us."  

College Track's work of intersecting education inequality and racial justice to serve students from low-income communities aligns directly with Rams' community initiatives. "When we talk about what we want to provide for the community, I think College Track is right on board with aligning with our pillars and serving the youth through mentorship. Also, by creating access and opportunity they can see the pathways that are available to them off the field within a sports organization," said Noel Grigsby, Rams Associate Manager of Social Justice and Football Development.  

McDonnell discussed that hearing directly from Rams staff who have shared lived experiences with the students provided actionable advice and encouraged them to aim high in their career goals. She also mentioned how much it meant to the students to be welcomed into the stadium and the locker room. Being present in spaces that have been a part of their lives growing up in Los Angeles allowed them to see that these careers are attainable. "We really want to help them turn this degree that they've worked so hard for into a meaningful career, so [we're] just super grateful to the Rams for this partnership," McDonnell said. 

Following the panel discussion and a stadium tour given by Rams staff, the students heard from Oscar Alvarez, Rams Human Resources Coordinator, on resume building and sports industry insight. The discussion provided students with insight on how best to include their jobs, volunteer work, and campus involvement on their resumes. He also shared best practices for networking and interviewing.   

In 2020, the Rams became the first professional sports organization to pioneer a program with College Track. Over the past four years, the Rams and College Track have engaged 100 students through the corporate residency program. With the support of College Track, these students will be the first in their families to graduate college and they aim to bring access to higher education for generations to come. 

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams & USA Football partner to showcase West Coast girls flag football talent

In the continuous effort to create opportunity for girls and women in football, the Los Angeles Rams and USA Football partnered to host a National Team flag football talent identification camp.
news

Rams Legend & Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson joins panel for sixth installment of RISE with the Rams 

The Rams are collaborating with RISE for the sixth consecutive season to bring a five-part leadership and community building program to local Southern California high school varsity football teams.
news

Rams & PacSun reward students for school attendance through 'Geared for Greatness' initiative

The Los Angeles Rams and PacSun teamed up with Partnership for Los Angeles Schools to host an exclusive shopping experience for students at George Washington Carver Middle School and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary School. 
news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. to support Hollywood Food Coalition, Jenesse Center, Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club, and My Chemo Fairy with Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination donation

Rams offensive lineman will distribute his $40,000 donation from his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination among four organizations he has been closely involved with in Los Angeles and beyond. 
news

Rams head coach Sean McVay inspires high school football coaches at inaugural clinic

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the inaugural high school coaches clinic that gave more than 60 local high school varsity football coaches an opportunity to learn from Rams coaching staff at the team's practice facility at Cal Lutheran University.
news

USA Football and Rams partner to host Girls' Flag Football Camp to identify elite athletes for 2024 U.S. National Team Trials

On July 22, the event will feature the top West Coast girls entering into 6th through 12th grade for the 2023-24 school year
news

Alliance for Community Empowerment CEO Michelle Fuentes-Miranda is Rams' fifth 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Michelle Fuentes-Miranda of the Alliance for Community Empowerment is the Los Angeles Rams' fifth "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023 for her work empowering marginalized communities. 
news

Los Angeles Rams announce 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

The fellowship is a continuation of the team's efforts to strengthen the NFL's diverse talent and provides experience to outstanding coaches from different backgrounds
news

UVA Student-Athletes put Watts Rams coaches to the test

With the help of simulation technology and a unique research partnership, UVA student-athletes put their lived experience and academic knowledge to use supporting a youth football program in Los Angeles.
news

Artist DJ Javier reflects on opportunity to create Monterey Park AAPI mural with Rams

DJ Javier discusses the opportunity to collaborate with the Rams on a project that connects to his roots and community. 
news

Director of Project Fatherhood Keith Parker is Rams' fourth 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Keith Parker, Director of Project Fatherhood with Children's Institute, is the Los Angeles Rams' fourth "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023 for his work helping give fathers who grew up facing adversity are provided the tools they need to become the best parent possible. 
Advertising