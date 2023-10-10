Rams rookies Puka Nacua, Mike McAllister & Alex Ward honor local high school football coach as Rams Crucial Catch Captain presented by Cedars-Sinai

Ward explained that Jones' experience as a coach has helped motivate him to win his battle with cancer. "Football is a metaphor for life. There's a lot of pain in both and a lot of perseverance. A lot of fighting through difficulty and adversity."

Having several personal ties to cancer, Ward was inspired by Jones and mentioned that he felt the world is a better place with him in it. Ward was also inspired by what the organization was able to do.

Two of his grandparents were diagnosed with cancer as well as his high school role model and teammate, Patrick Keefe, who lost his brain cancer battle exactly one year after being diagnosed. "The difference in both my grandmother, grandfather and Patrick is that my grandfather was able to get ahead of it. I think Crucial Catch is an amazing narrative from the NFL and where it struck home with me, to catch cancer early and make it really well known. I appreciate the NFL for that," said Ward. The Rams and Cedars-Sinai partnered to produce a short video sharing Ward's story.

Jones's surprise was one of the team's 12 Crucial Catch Captain surprises for cancer fighters and survivors throughout the Southern California region. All 12 Crucial Catch Captains were recognized on the field at the Rams-Eagles match-up and received a personalized game ball. Since 2020, the Rams have honored 40 cancer fighters and survivors through their Crucial Catch Captain initiative.

The NFL's Crucial Catch mission is to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction. The league, its clubs, players, the NFL Players Association, and the American Cancer Society are committed to providing individuals with the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk.