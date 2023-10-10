Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams rookies Puka Nacua, Mike McAllister & Alex Ward honor local high school football coach as Rams Crucial Catch Captain presented by Cedars-Sinai

Oct 10, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

Los Angeles Rams rookies ﻿Mike McAllister﻿, ﻿Puka Nacua﻿, and ﻿Alex Ward﻿ joined Rams Legend Chris Draft, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage to visit Hollywood High School to surprise cancer fighter and head football coach Alastair Jones as one of the team's Crucial Catch Captains presented by Cedars-Sinai. 'Coach Al' was presented with a personalized jersey and tickets to the team's 'Crucial Catch' game against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 8. 

Jones expressed intense emotions following the surprise. "I'm tearing up, that's how I feel today." 

Jones has been coaching football for over 20 years, working with youth and high school athletes. In mid-February, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and kidney failure. He's currently in a determined battle against cancer while simultaneously working to revive his kidneys.  

Jones was overjoyed to be recognized as a Crucial Catch Captain. "What I have been going through for the last six months, with my situation, this right here just made me fight for what I'm fighting for and that's to beat cancer. This is a wonderful day. I feel amazing."  

Despite his challenges with prostate cancer and kidney failure, Jones has continued to being energy and excitement for his team. Rams long snapper Alex Ward said, "To see the level of energy and passion he has not only for football, but for all his guys and the support around them, it's massive to see what he's been able to battle through." 

Coaching has taken on a new level of importance for Jones. He draws strength from the passion and energy of his student-athletes, which fuels his fight against cancer.

Rams WR Puka Nacua, OL Mike McAllister & LS Alex Ward honor local high school football coach as Rams Crucial Catch Captain presented by Cedars-Sinai 

E_20231003_CRUCIAL_CATCH_ALASTAIR_JONES_NT138
1 / 10
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_20231003_CRUCIAL_CATCH_ALASTAIR_JONES_NT142
2 / 10
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_20231003_CRUCIAL_CATCH_ALASTAIR_JONES_NT011_1
3 / 10
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_20231003_CRUCIAL_CATCH_ALASTAIR_JONES_NT066_1
4 / 10
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_20231003_CRUCIAL_CATCH_ALASTAIR_JONES_NT135
5 / 10
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_20231003_CRUCIAL_CATCH_ALASTAIR_JONES_NT009
6 / 10
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_20231003_CRUCIAL_CATCH_ALASTAIR_JONES_NT070
7 / 10
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_20231003_CRUCIAL_CATCH_ALASTAIR_JONES_NT024
8 / 10
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_20231003_CRUCIAL_CATCH_ALASTAIR_JONES_NT113
9 / 10
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_20231003_CRUCIAL_CATCH_ALASTAIR_JONES_NT146
10 / 10
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Ward explained that Jones' experience as a coach has helped motivate him to win his battle with cancer. "Football is a metaphor for life. There's a lot of pain in both and a lot of perseverance. A lot of fighting through difficulty and adversity." 

Having several personal ties to cancer, Ward was inspired by Jones and mentioned that he felt the world is a better place with him in it. Ward was also inspired by what the organization was able to do. 

Two of his grandparents were diagnosed with cancer as well as his high school role model and teammate, Patrick Keefe, who lost his brain cancer battle exactly one year after being diagnosed. "The difference in both my grandmother, grandfather and Patrick is that my grandfather was able to get ahead of it. I think Crucial Catch is an amazing narrative from the NFL and where it struck home with me, to catch cancer early and make it really well known. I appreciate the NFL for that," said Ward. The Rams and Cedars-Sinai partnered to produce a short video sharing Ward's story.  

Jones's surprise was one of the team's 12 Crucial Catch Captain surprises for cancer fighters and survivors throughout the Southern California region. All 12 Crucial Catch Captains were recognized on the field at the Rams-Eagles match-up and received a personalized game ball. Since 2020, the Rams have honored 40 cancer fighters and survivors through their Crucial Catch Captain initiative. 

The NFL's Crucial Catch mission is to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction. The league, its clubs, players, the NFL Players Association, and the American Cancer Society are committed to providing individuals with the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk.  

 For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams continue Latino Heritage Month celebrations by joining pep rally for Bishop Mora Salesian High School

The Los Angeles Rams hosted their first high school pep rally of the 2023 season at Bishop Mora Salesian High School in Boyle Heights.
news

Rams unveil mural at Payne P-8 STEAM Academy in Inglewood to celebrate Latino Heritage Month 

The Rams partnered with Latina born artist, Michelle Guerrero, better known as 'Mr. B Baby' to beautify Payne P-8 STEAM Academy in Inglewood with a 1,200 square foot mural, titled "The Victory Ride." 
news

Rams rookies join PLAY 60 Field Day in celebration of Latino Heritage Month 

As part of the Rams community events to celebrate Latino Heritage Month, rookies Zach Evans, Nick Hampton, Tanner Ingle and Tre Tomlinson joined a PLAY 60 Field Day at Sunrise Elementary School in Boyle Heights. 
news

Los Angeles Rams host inaugural Girls' Flag Jamboree presented by Bridgestone

Los Angeles Rams hosted their inaugural Girls' Flag Jamboree, presented by Bridgestone for more than 50 high school teams and over 1,000 student-athletes on Saturday, September 23 at Loyola Marymount University.
news

Rams Cheerleaders & Rampage visit 156th Street Elementary for first 'Rams Readers' of the 2023 season 

The Los Angeles Rams visited 156th Street Elementary School with mascot Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders to read the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage.
news

Rams and L.A. Care Health Plan kick off new partnership with PLAY 60 Field Day and educational session for local elementary students

In anticipation of the 2023 NFL season, the Rams partnered with L.A. Care Health Plan to host a PLAY 60 Field Day at Nuffer Elementary STEAM Academy. 
news

Cooper Kupp & Los Angeles Rams join forces with renowned chefs to raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and combatting food insecurity

Funding from the 8th Annual Taste of the Rams will help the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank distribute hundreds of thousands of nutritious meals across LA County, substantially impacting the ongoing battle against hunger.
news

Rams players & head coach Sean McVay join annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon to benefit Los Angeles community 

Ahead of traveling to Denver for the final preseason matchup, the Los Angeles Rams hosted their annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Rams & Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions support Kellogg's 'Mission Tiger' initiative to support middle school sports

Leading up to the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams teamed up with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions to support Kellogg's Mission Tiger initiative to bring sports funding back to middle schools.
news

Rams & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host 8th Annual Taste of the Rams 

The Rams and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are proud to present the eighth annual Taste of the Rams event, co-presented by Don Lee Farms and Bank of America.
news

Los Angeles Rams to offer free giveaways and prizes for fans at four beach pop-up locations leading up to season kickoff

Fans in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura Counties will have the opportunity to celebrate the 2023 season kickoff with 'Rams on the 1' campaign presented by Corona. 
Advertising