Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson & Rams Legend Chris Draft join LA Family Housing for holiday celebration to culminate Rams' Season of Giving

Jan 05, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

The Los Angeles Rams culminated their 5-week 'Season of Giving' community initiative by supporting LA Family Housing's holiday celebration. LA Family Housing works to end homelessness by providing housing and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. Their mission is to help people transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson and Legend Chris Draft joined Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage and staff members at LA Family Housing for a Holiday Celebration to cook and serve meals, mingle with residents and celebrate the holiday season.

Lucia, resident of LA Family Housing, said, "[I'm] really grateful and humbled to know that there's a lot of people out there that care about someone they don't even know. It's beautiful." She emphasized that the holiday season is about caring for everyone, even those you don't know.

Dickerson emphasized the importance of giving back to the community and being grateful for the Rams as an organization for continuing to be present throughout Los Angeles.

Rams staff grilled chicken and burgers and provided side dishes to residents of LA Family Housing. The event also featured music and bingo led by Rams Cheerleaders. Residents were grateful to the Rams for spending time with them during the holiday season.

"There's nothing like football, there's nothing like the way we bring a community together," said Draft. He added that the Rams bring opportunity to Southern California and recognize that their community is everyone.

Councilmember Bob Blumenfield explained the impact the Rams have continued to have throughout the third council district that he represents. "I'm very grateful that they're here at this location, that they're here in the community, engaging with everyone, from the folks who are going to go to their games to the folks who are experiencing homelessness." He added that LA Family Housing was the first interim housing site in the third district and he's proud there are now six other locations.

Draft added, "I love being able to do this work. Every time we have a chance to get back in touch with our community it's always special. The game is one thing, people playing on the field is one thing, but being able to go out and lift up a community and show that it is possible, that there is hope if we work together."

The Rams 'Season of Giving' campaign, between November 21 and December 20, gave Rams players, cheerleaders, legends and staff the opportunity to give back to the community. Through food drives, grocery donations, holiday celebrations at interim housing centers, toy drives, shopping sprees and shoe donations, the organization spread joy throughout Los Angeles around the holiday season. Since 2018, the organization has participated in annual Community Blitz days of service that have helped to address food insecurity and provide gifts to those in need.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

