Rams News

Steve Avila, Byron Young & more Rams rookies take foster & under-resourced youth on tour of SoFi Stadium & distribute gifts in partnership with ABC7 Spark of Love Toy Drive

Jan 02, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

Los Angeles Rams players Steve Avila, Nick Hampton, Desjuan Johnson, Ochaun Mathis, Mike McAllister, Xavier Smith and Byron Young joined ABC7 for their annual Spark of Love Toy Drive. Foster youth as well as Watts Rams and North East Lincoln Rams youth football players participated in football drills on the field at SoFi Stadium, received a toy and were served dinner from Rams partner, El Torito.

In collaboration with Southern California Fire Fighters and Toys for Tots, this year marked ABC7's 31st annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

Marking the second consecutive year the Rams have partnered with ABC7 to host the toy drive at SoFi Stadium, they were able to make an immense impact on over 350 local youth. Having Rams players in attendance made the day even more special for the young participants.

"I remember growing up, seeing athletes, I always looked up to them. I feel like it [means] a lot to them, being here." He emphasized putting smiles on the kids' faces and leaving them positive impressions during the holiday season.

The community campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for children and teens in need in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. Over the past two and a half decades, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than ten million toys.

Members of the Watts Rams and Lincoln Rams rushed into SoFi Stadium to pass and run route with Rams players they look up to. Inviting both youth programs was important to the organization to reiterate the commitment to providing opportunities on and off the field.

Designed to bridge the gap between communities of color and law enforcement, the North East Lincoln Rams and the Watts Rams are coed youth football programs coached by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers. Both programs allows young student-athletes to see police officers as human beings and mentors, while allowing the officers to get to know the youth and families they serve. The Rams fund all football components of each program, including uniforms and equipment. Beyond the game of football, the Rams provide the programs with educational opportunities, engagement with current players, alumni, coaches, scouts and the football operations staff, as well as develop programs that focus on character development and community service to expand their knowledge and ignite their passions beyond the playing field.

Last year, ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive collected over 600,000 toys. This year's donation is still going on, click here to learn more about how you can support and donate.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

