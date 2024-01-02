Steve Avila, Byron Young & more Rams rookies take foster & under-resourced youth on tour of SoFi Stadium & distribute gifts in partnership with ABC7 Spark of Love Toy Drive

Members of the Watts Rams and Lincoln Rams rushed into SoFi Stadium to pass and run route with Rams players they look up to. Inviting both youth programs was important to the organization to reiterate the commitment to providing opportunities on and off the field.

Designed to bridge the gap between communities of color and law enforcement, the North East Lincoln Rams and the Watts Rams are coed youth football programs coached by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers. Both programs allows young student-athletes to see police officers as human beings and mentors, while allowing the officers to get to know the youth and families they serve. The Rams fund all football components of each program, including uniforms and equipment. Beyond the game of football, the Rams provide the programs with educational opportunities, engagement with current players, alumni, coaches, scouts and the football operations staff, as well as develop programs that focus on character development and community service to expand their knowledge and ignite their passions beyond the playing field.