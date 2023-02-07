Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams & Chargers team up to host the Los Angeles Girls Flag Football League of Champions Super Bowl

Feb 07, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Los Angeles Girls Flag Football League of Champions Super Bowl, supported by USA Football and Nike, and fueled by Gatorade, to culminate the second season of the girls flag league. The 14 participating teams competed in a 7-on-7 single-game elimination tournament on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The event kicked off with an opening ceremony and welcoming remarks from Rams Coordinator of Social Justice and Football Development Noel Grigsby, Chargers Manager of Football Development Angellica Grayson and CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) Southern Section Executive Committee President-Elect and Monrovia Unified School District Director of Secondary Educational Services DR. Paula Hart Rodas. Before the tournament, a coach from each team nominated a captain to recognize and receive a trophy.

"We are always looking for opportunities to increase participation for girls in all our sports in California," said Dr. Rodas. "Bringing flag football provides another opportunity for girls who love football but have not been able to play, either by circumstance or choice, in the other forms of football here in California. It opens another opportunity for kids that are not already participating in other sports that we offer to join the ranks of our athletes. I coached Lawndale High School's girls flag football team last year when I was the principal. What was great about coaching was having a bunch of girls who had never done anything else, who were shy and timid and were not sure about what they were doing. By the end of the season, they were confident and excited. My quarterback, who played pop warner throughout her youth, was told that girls weren't allowed to play high school football. As a senior she took this opportunity, and it really turned her life around. Girls flag football coming to the state of California gives us opportunity to do many wonderful things."

COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Exciting plays & trophy presentations | Highlights from the Girl’s Flag Football Super Bowl

To celebrate girl's flag football as an official sport in California, the Los Angeles Rams worked alongside Gatorade, Nike and USA Football to host the Girls Flag Football League of Champions Super Bowl. Take a look at the best photos from the event!

E_HUT35897
1 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34694
2 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUTT6022
3 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUT35716
4 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34707
5 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34711
6 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_E_HUT36046
7 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34680
8 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34845
9 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34832
10 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34992
11 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34783
12 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34830
13 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34763
14 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34772
15 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34647
16 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34789
17 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34726
18 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34955
19 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34974
20 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35001
21 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35864
22 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34978
23 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35074
24 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT34988
25 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35201
26 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35138
27 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35290
28 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35233
29 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35246
30 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35314
31 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35250
32 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35474
33 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35406
34 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35487
35 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35399
36 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35418
37 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35588
38 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35613
39 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35539
40 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35553
41 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35644
42 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35844
43 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT35782
44 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT36046
45 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUTT3898
46 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT3908
47 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUT35947
48 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUTT3902
49 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT3896
50 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT3894
51 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT3991
52 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4032
53 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4014
54 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT3988
55 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4060
56 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4253
57 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4089
58 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4120
59 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4136
60 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4103
61 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4191
62 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4200
63 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4377
64 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4271
65 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4323
66 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4268
67 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4409
68 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4386
69 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4395
70 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4435
71 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4452
72 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4544
73 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4596
74 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4636
75 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4547
76 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4459
77 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4721
78 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4706
79 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4682
80 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4732
81 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4743
82 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4780
83 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4774
84 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4845
85 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4820
86 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4802
87 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4878
88 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4853
89 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4929
90 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4955
91 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4886
92 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4977
93 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4999
94 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4937
95 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT4899
96 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5037
97 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5038
98 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5003
99 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5083
100 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5060
101 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5110
102 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5126
103 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5139
104 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5114
105 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5149
106 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5207
107 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5171
108 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5142
109 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5250
110 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5168
111 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5312
112 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5265
113 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5416
114 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5433
115 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5407
116 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5334
117 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5336
118 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5445
119 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5434
120 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5385
121 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5503
122 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5467
123 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5488
124 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5381
125 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5578
126 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5555
127 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5540
128 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5603
129 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5589
130 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5547
131 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5575
132 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5627
133 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5598
134 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5841
135 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5766
136 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5706
137 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5749
138 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5716
139 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5795
140 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5659
141 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5709
142 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5901
143 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5960
144 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5930
145 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5888
146 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5825
147 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5959
148 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5949
149 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT6034
150 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUT35980
151 / 163
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUTT6014
152 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT6286
153 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT6209
154 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT6245
155 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT6064
156 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT5998
157 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT6135
158 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT6352
159 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT6235
160 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT6387
161 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT6292
162 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
E_HUTT6411
163 / 163
Gabby Hutter /LA RAMS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Rams and Chargers cosponsored the League of Champions and provided players with uniforms (courtesy of Nike), stipends for coaches, coaching manuals, officials, athletic trainers, as well as equipment and transportation for the seven-week season. The league was made up of 16 teams and 14 participated in the Super Bowl tournament. The league featured teams from Crenshaw High School, Hamilton High School, Hawthorne High School, Inglewood High School, Junípero Serra High School in Gardena, King Drew High School, Lawndale High School, Long Beach Poly High School, Morningside High School, Redondo Union High School, Rise Kohyang High School, Sierra Vista High School, St. Bernard High School and YULA Girls High School. To kick off the second season, the Rams and Chargers hosted their second annual jersey unveiling for the League of Champions at SoFi Stadium. The teams were given their jerseys and received USA Football flag kits and Gatorade products.

"This is all about giving girls a platform. We really want girls to play and have a voice," said Johnathan Franklin, Rams Director of Social Justice and Football Development. "Our approach is to listen, learn and understand. Through discussions with our partners in the school districts, we understood that girls wanted to play. We piloted a league in 2021 with 8 teams and 96 girls and here we are today. Now we have 16 teams with over 400 girls. This is an incredible moment when you think of the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) and the opportunity for girls to further their education through flag football, and the potential of this being a 2028 Olympic Sport. This goes beyond high school sports. This is a transferable life skill that is connected to the game of football and careers beyond the field. We're excited about the pathways that this event is going to create."

For many young women who played in the tournament, they have always imagined playing football like their male counterparts. For Junípero Serra Cavaliers quarterback Rhandilynn Flores, her vision of playing football began in the fifth grade and now it's finally coming true.

"Flag football has impacted me greatly. I've had opportunities with Nike, Undefeated and was in a commercial," said Flores. "I get to play with girls that understand the game and gain inspiration from other coaches and athletes that have played at high levels. It's been such a great opportunity and I get to play the game that I love the most."

The Junípero Serra Cavaliers went undefeated throughout the tournament and won the championship. Their entire team and MVP received a trophy for their victory and outstanding season.

"Girls flag football at Serra has really changed the culture and dynamic of the girls," said Monique Adams, Girls Flag Football Head Coach at Junípero Serra High School. "The team has taken to it and has been super excited. I've noticed the change of confidence on the campus. It means a lot to them to have this opportunity to come out and express themselves on the field. It builds confidence and it shows them that they can do anything they want. Football is a game of passion, and a lot of times girls are quiet with their passion, so for them to come out and exert that is everything. They're learning camaraderie, sisterhood, communication, how to get through things and tough it out. We teach them a lot about making sure that on the field no matter what we're here for each other and you got to know how to have commitment."

Last year, the Rams and Chargers partnered to launch the Los Angeles Girls Flag Football League of Champions for eight local high schools. The first season kicked off in January 2022 and the championship match was hosted at the official Super Bowl Experience. Additionally, select League of Champions players participated as Super Bowl LVI coin toss captains.

"Flag football has taught me leadership and how to interact with others because sometimes I can be an introvert. It has taught me how to go outside my comfort zone. No matter the sport you're playing, you are going to have to do some stuff you do not want to do," said Talita Robinson, quarterback at Crenshaw High School. "This experience has helped me build a lot of character. The Rams have also supported and shown us a lot of love. We've been to so many events at SoFi Stadium and it's been amazing. We love the Rams. It is important for girls to play flag football for future generations. I want my kids to play flag football whether they are girls or boys. There should be equality in football. For girls who aren't sure if they want to play football, the opportunity should still be open for them to try."

The goal of the Los Angeles Girls Flag Football League of Champions is to create more opportunities for young women to engage in the game of football and eventually sanction the sport of girls high school flag at the state level to open the door for scholarship opportunities and much more. On Friday, February 3, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) voted to sanction girls flag football in high schools across California.

The Rams and Chargers believe football is a game that develops transferrable life skills and strong character, promotes health and wellness, enhances opportunities for further education, and broadens perspectives while building a sense of community. The Rams and Chargers view girls flag football as a vehicle to create more pathways for young women in sports.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams TE Tyler Higbee teams up with AVP & Pepsi for Tackling Hunger food drive at Santa Ana College & Cerritos College

In partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Los Angeles Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi hosted food distributions for individuals battling food insecurity at Santa Ana College and Cerritos College.

news

More than 2,500 tickets donated to non-profit organizations & schools through Rams House for the Holidays initiative

Through the Rams House for the Holidays initiative the Los Angeles Rams were able to raise more than 2,500 tickets for schools and non-profit organizations that attended the Christmas Day game at SoFi Stadium.

news

Time for Change Foundation receives "generous donation" from Bobby Wagner

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner gave back recently with a "generous donation" to Southern California-based Time For Change Foundation, which aims to "empower disenfranchised families transitioning from homelessness and recidivism."

news

2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth unveils refurbished Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA - Challengers Clubhouse Field

100 Children Attend Challengers Clubhouse Field Unveiling – with Andrew Whitworth, Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage Joining Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

news

Brandon Powell rentó una sala de cine en el Sur de Florida para que 90 niños vieran "Avatar: The Way of Water"

El receptor abierto de los Rams y especialista en devoluciones, Brandon Powell, trató a los niños de Boys and Girls Clubes del condado de Broward, a los que solía ir cuando era niño - a una proyección de "Avatar: The Way of Water."

news

Black-owned business spotlight: Formed during pandemic, versatile Pineapple Express continues to thrive

Kevin Burton – also known as DJ "Kevvy Kev" – had to find a new source of income when the pandemic shut down clubs, and by extension DJ gigs. His solution: Pineapple Express food truck.

news

Brandon Powell gives back to native South Florida by renting out movie theater for about 90 kids to see "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Rams wide receiver and return specialist Brandon Powell on Wednesday treated kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County – which he used to go to as kid – to a screening of "Avatar: The Way of Water."

news

Rams rookies, staff & Cheerleaders work alongside St. Joseph Center to provide holiday meals for low-income families

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with St. Joseph Center to serve meals and provide groceries and gift cards to more than 300 low-income individuals and families at their Broadway-Manchester Service Center as part of the team's annual Community Blitz.

news

Black-owned business spotlight: Woody's Bar-B-Que a generational family business

Founded by the late Woody Phillips, son Rodney Phillips continues to operate Woody's Bar-B-Que and carry on the restaurant's legacy with help from his own son, too.

news

Rams TE Tyler Higbee teams up with LA Regional Food Bank, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, and Pepsi for Community Blitz Food Distribution

In partnership with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, Pepsi and The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Rams hosted a large-scale, walk-up food distribution at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in Watts.

news

Rams & LAPD rename North East Lincoln Tigers to North East Lincoln Rams

Rams Announce North East Lincoln Rams Youth Football Program During Rams-Broncos Week 16 Inspire Change Game

Advertising