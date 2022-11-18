Rams Legend & veteran Harold Jackson helps kickoff Rams Salute to Service Week with beautification project at U.S. VETS-Inglewood 

The Rams and Rocket Mortgage teamed up during Salute to Service Week to renovate the group room at U.S. VETS-Inglewood. Rams Legend Harold Jackson, Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage, and front office staff joined Rocket Mortgage volunteers and U.S. VETS staff to repaint, update and redecorate their group room. The Rams and Rocket Mortgage provided new flooring, lighting and furniture for the space. The refurbished group room was unveiled with a "Camo Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony" and will be used for counseling sessions and social services.

"It is great being able to come back to U.S. VETS-Inglewood every year, help where we can, and interact with veterans. It's all about being present during Salute to Service week," said Zach Kinkeade, Senior Manager of Community Affairs and Engagement. "Salute to Service Week is one week in November, but at the Rams, this approach to active duty and veterans is 365 days year-round. For me, I have family members who have served in the military, so I want to interact and serve the real heroes. Without them, I would not be able to do what I do."