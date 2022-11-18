Rams Legend & veteran Harold Jackson helps kickoff Rams Salute to Service Week with beautification project at U.S. VETS-Inglewood 

The Rams and Rocket Mortgage teamed up during Salute to Service Week to renovate the group room at U.S. VETS-Inglewood. Rams Legend Harold Jackson, Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage, and front office staff joined Rocket Mortgage volunteers and U.S. VETS staff to repaint, update and redecorate their group room. The Rams and Rocket Mortgage provided new flooring, lighting and furniture for the space. The refurbished group room was unveiled with a "Camo Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony" and will be used for counseling sessions and social services.
"It is great being able to come back to U.S. VETS-Inglewood every year, help where we can, and interact with veterans. It's all about being present during Salute to Service week," said Zach Kinkeade, Senior Manager of Community Affairs and Engagement. "Salute to Service Week is one week in November, but at the Rams, this approach to active duty and veterans is 365 days year-round. For me, I have family members who have served in the military, so I want to interact and serve the real heroes. Without them, I would not be able to do what I do."
Before cutting the ribbon to reveal the new group room, Rams Legend and veteran Harold Jackson expressed his gratitude for the Rams continuously serving and honoring veterans. "Veterans are my heart. My father served in the U.S. Army and I spent six years in the National Guard. I have always admired the work that veterans have done. Veterans do one heck of a job keeping this country safe and alive. Everyone should appreciate what they are doing for this country," said Jackson. "This was important for me to come back for my third year because I am a veteran myself. I want to make sure that I can contribute my part in helping those who have done so much for us."
Following the beautification project, the Rams provided lunch from Dickey's Barbecue Pit for veterans, their families and community supporters. Veterans in attendance also received tickets to Sunday's Salute to Service game, courtesy of Rocket Mortgage.
"We are incredibly grateful to have any organization come to us but especially the Rams," U.S Navy Veteran Craig Caesar Washington. "They are phenomenal. Everyone was so excited when they heard that they were coming to partner with us and provide this space. This space will make our living environment more viable. We are always grateful and look forward to these partnerships because it helps veterans have a successful transition into civilian life and teaches us how to better as human beings."
U.S. VETS – Inglewood is the inaugural U.S. VETS site and aims to support successful transitions of military veterans and their families through the provision of housing, counseling and career development.
Last season during Salute to Service Week, the Rams and Rocket Mortgage refurbished the dining hall at U.S. VETS-Inglewood. Rams Legends, mascot Rampage, Rams Cheerleaders and front office staff joined volunteers and U.S. VETS staff to update the dining hall. This is the third consecutive year that the Rams and Rocket Mortgage have partnered to support U.S. VETS-Inglewood during Salute to Service Week.
To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.