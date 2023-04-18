Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams partner with Health Net & Shoes That Fit for PLAY 60 Field Day in Inglewood, CA

Apr 18, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Charles Rock

In partnership with Health Net and Shoes That Fit, the Rams hosted a PLAY 60 Field Day, shoe giveaway, and health screenings for more than 300 students (grades K-5) at Bennett-Kew Elementary School in Inglewood last Wednesday.

As part of Health Net and the Rams' commitment to wellness, Health Net's RV was onsite and gave students the opportunity to participate in strength and grip tests. Each student received a Health Net-branded football and Shoes That Fit distributed free pairs of shoes to support them being physically active for the recommended 60 minutes a day.

The goal of the event was to motivate youth to stay active, encourage mental wellness, and give access to health tools to maintain a healthy and positive lifestyle. The students were able to run around and play with Rampage and several Rams Cheerleaders, as well as take part in football drills and learn about health and fitness.

"The kids are excited to have us! We're taking care of 300 students today, kindergartners through fifth grade," said Molly Higgins, the Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement for the Rams. "The extra special part is they're all receiving a new pair of shoes."

Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Director of Development Paul Roach said the Rams give them the ability to reach and help more kids.

"The Rams have been an amazing partner, especially alongside their PLAY 60 activations that they're doing through the league, not only making it possible for all these kids to have a school-wide celebration, but also to help share our mission, to be able to make the world a brighter place for these kids," Roach said. "There's so much need all over the country, and the Rams have such an amazing platform. We're really lucky to be able to share it and benefit from it."

Last year, the Rams and Shoes That Fit distributed 400 shoes to students at Highland Elementary in Inglewood.

Beatriz Lopez, Health Net's Senior Manager for Public Relations, also spoke about their partnership with the Rams and the importance of teaching kids about community and their mental and physical health.

"Last year we partnered for vaccination clinics and backpack give giveaways. We hope this event really motivates our youth to stay active and continue their path to great physical and mental health."

Last season, the Rams partnered with Health Net, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and Los Angeles Department of Public Health to host flag football clinics, backpack distributions, vaccination clinics and grab-and-go food distributions for students from 30 middle schools throughout the greater Los Angeles region.

Since 2016, the Rams have hosted more than 80 PLAY 60 events and football clinics for more than 40,000 students throughout Southern California.

"We think all kids deserve to know that they have a bright future ahead of them, that their community cares about them, and that being healthy and active is an important part of being prepared for that future," said Roach. "

Jim Morris, the County Administrator for Inglewood School District, echoed a similar sentiment.

"There is nothing like it to teach a child that the community cares about them. And I think that's probably the most important lesson is children in Inglewood know we have a community that cares about them and supports them in their education and being successful in school and in life." Morris added, "It's important for our schools to know we're part of a community and the Rams are an important part of the Inglewood community."

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

