Rams partner with Health Net & Shoes That Fit for PLAY 60 Field Day in Inglewood, CA

In partnership with Health Net and Shoes That Fit, the Rams hosted a PLAY 60 Field Day, shoe giveaway, and health screenings for more than 300 students (grades K-5) at Bennett-Kew Elementary School in Inglewood last Wednesday.

As part of Health Net and the Rams' commitment to wellness, Health Net's RV was onsite and gave students the opportunity to participate in strength and grip tests. Each student received a Health Net-branded football and Shoes That Fit distributed free pairs of shoes to support them being physically active for the recommended 60 minutes a day.

The goal of the event was to motivate youth to stay active, encourage mental wellness, and give access to health tools to maintain a healthy and positive lifestyle. The students were able to run around and play with Rampage and several Rams Cheerleaders, as well as take part in football drills and learn about health and fitness.

"The kids are excited to have us! We're taking care of 300 students today, kindergartners through fifth grade," said Molly Higgins, the Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement for the Rams. "The extra special part is they're all receiving a new pair of shoes."

Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Director of Development Paul Roach said the Rams give them the ability to reach and help more kids.