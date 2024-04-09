Rams host inaugural Girl's Flag Spring Classic for over 500 athletes to culminate Women's History Month 

A little over a year ago, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) sanctioned girls flag football in high schools across California. Last summer, the Rams and USA Football hosted a National Team Talent Identification Camp as part of their continuous effort to create opportunity for girls and women in football. Keylee Baker and Maia Helmer were scouted by USA Football at the identification camp. Baker and Helmer, along with National Team returner, Makena Cook, recently competed in the 2024 U.S. National Team Trials at the United States Performance Center in Charlotte, N.C. All three athletes made the first cut and will attend training camp this May to compete for a final spot on the U.S. National Team.

"We want to give these girls a platform and opportunity to compete," said Noel Grigsby, Rams associate manager of social justice and football development. "Football is a game that develops transferrable life skills, enhances opportunities to further education, and promotes wellness all while building a sense of community and creating more pathways for young women in sports."

Many young women are interested in flag football but haven't had the awareness or resources to participate until recently. "It was something that was always in the back of my mind to do. Once my school gave us the opportunity to play, I joined," said Mariah Acevas, member of 18U Team TOA. "It's really cool that girls have the opportunity to have the spotlight now."

"The organization is hopeful events like the Spring Classic inspire younger generations to take advantage of the growing game," Grigsby added.

To enhance the experience, Rams Football Academy, the team's official club for the next generation of fans looking to fuel the future of the Rams House, hosted over 150 members for a free youth clinic at the Spring Classic. The event also featured festivities for families to enjoy including photo opportunities with Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage, an easter egg hunt with prizes, a vendor village and food trucks.

The Girls Flag Spring Classic culminated a series of efforts the Rams hosted in recognition of Women's History Month. Earlier in March, the Rams teamed up with Nike to host a high school girls flag clinic for more than 200 athletes. The Rams also partnered with USA Football to host a middle school girls flag jamboree for 290 Long Beach Unified School District students. In addition, the team hosted free girls flag clinics in partnership with nonprofits Girls Inc. and She Rocks.