Rams host inaugural Girl's Flag Spring Classic for over 500 athletes to culminate Women's History Month 

Apr 09, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

The Los Angeles Rams hosted their inaugural Girls Flag Spring Classic, presented by Rams Football Academy and supported by Bridgestone, to culminate Women's History Month. 

The spring classic featured a girls 5-on-5 flag football tournament for 20 teams and over 190 athletes in the 10U, 12U, 14U and 18U divisions. In addition, more than 335 athletes from 24 teams competed in a high school level 7-on-7 tournament. The 10U Seals, 12U Conquer Lightning, 14U Conquer Chargers, 18U So Cal Dreamin' and 7v7 Cypress Warriors each won their divisions and were crowned during a ceremony with rings and a trophy. The most valuable players of each division also received a custom Rams jersey and "MVP" chain.

"We've done two camps so far with the Rams," said Evelyn Prado, member of 18U Team TOA. "I think it's so cool [they're] doing this. I would never have expected an NFL team to put their attention to girls flag." 

USA Football, the sport's U.S. governing body, also supported the event by providing attendees with information on upcoming clinics, enrolled tackle and flag leagues, and the pathways to play for the U.S. Flag National Team, which will compete in the Olympics in 2028.

COMMUNITY PHOTO: Future stars shine at the Rams' inaugural Girl’s Flag Spring Classic

The Los Angeles Rams held the inaugural Girl's Flag Spring Classic, a local flag football tournament where girl's flag football athletes could showcase their skills and face off against neighboring teams. Take a look through the best photos featuring fierce competition, victorious teams receiving their awards, and other enjoyable moments from an event-filled day.

A little over a year ago, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) sanctioned girls flag football in high schools across California. Last summer, the Rams and USA Football hosted a National Team Talent Identification Camp as part of their continuous effort to create opportunity for girls and women in football. Keylee Baker and Maia Helmer were scouted by USA Football at the identification camp. Baker and Helmer, along with National Team returner, Makena Cook, recently competed in the 2024 U.S. National Team Trials at the United States Performance Center in Charlotte, N.C. All three athletes made the first cut and will attend training camp this May to compete for a final spot on the U.S. National Team. 

"We want to give these girls a platform and opportunity to compete," said Noel Grigsby, Rams associate manager of social justice and football development. "Football is a game that develops transferrable life skills, enhances opportunities to further education, and promotes wellness all while building a sense of community and creating more pathways for young women in sports."

Many young women are interested in flag football but haven't had the awareness or resources to participate until recently. "It was something that was always in the back of my mind to do. Once my school gave us the opportunity to play, I joined," said Mariah Acevas, member of 18U Team TOA. "It's really cool that girls have the opportunity to have the spotlight now."

"The organization is hopeful events like the Spring Classic inspire younger generations to take advantage of the growing game," Grigsby added. 

To enhance the experience, Rams Football Academy, the team's official club for the next generation of fans looking to fuel the future of the Rams House, hosted over 150 members for a free youth clinic at the Spring Classic. The event also featured festivities for families to enjoy including photo opportunities with Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage, an easter egg hunt with prizes, a vendor village and food trucks. 

The Girls Flag Spring Classic culminated a series of efforts the Rams hosted in recognition of Women's History Month. Earlier in March, the Rams teamed up with Nike to host a high school girls flag clinic for more than 200 athletes. The Rams also partnered with USA Football to host a middle school girls flag jamboree for 290 Long Beach Unified School District students. In addition, the team hosted free girls flag clinics in partnership with nonprofits Girls Inc. and She Rocks. 

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

