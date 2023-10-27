Rams safety John Johnson III excites students about reading at Rams Readers event

Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage visited Beckford Charter for Enriched Studies to read the team's children's book Ride with Rampage to more than 280 students as part of the Rams Readers literacy program. Each student took home their own copy of the book and a Rams bookmark.

"The kids need something to look up to. [I'm] trying to be a good role model, make them happy, put smiles on their faces and encourage them to continue to do the right thing," said Johnson.

Johnson was drafted by the Rams in 2017 in the third round out of Boston College. In his first four seasons with the Rams, Johnson started in all 54 games he appeared in and registered eight interceptions with 146 yards and 350 combined tackles. He returned to the Rams in 2023 for his seventh NFL season, after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Beckford principal Shelly Bower saw how engaged the students were throughout the reading session. "When I was watching the children, they were following along in the book, and they were so happy."