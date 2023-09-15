Rams and L.A. Care Health Plan kick off new partnership with PLAY 60 Field Day and educational session for local elementary students

In anticipation of the 2023 NFL season, the Rams partnered with L.A. Care Health Plan to host a PLAY 60 Field Day at Nuffer Elementary STEAM Academy. More than 400 kindergarten through fifth grade students experienced an educational resource session followed by various football-related activities.
The PLAY 60 Field Day included football drills and exercises led by Rams youth engagement coaches. Rams mascot Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders added to the excitement as they interacted with the students, signed autographs and posed for photos.
Mak Sar, principal of Nuffer Elementary, said it felt "absolutely amazing to let the kids know that the community is bigger than just their neighborhood. They have support outside with the Rams [and] L.A. Care providing events like this. It brings the community together."
"It's awesome that [the Rams] can come out here and be with our community and get [the students] involved in something outside of the school walls," said Nuffer fifth grade teacher Ryan Petterson. "It really helps them gain perseverance, strength [and] character. They get more involved in their school community; it keeps them connected."
Nazareth, a fifth grader at Nuffer, said his favorite part was, "definitely the inflatable obstacle course," and it made him feel amazing to spend time with people from the Rams.
As part of the Rams and L.A. Care Health Plan's new partnership and commitment to wellness, L.A. Care led an educational session about their Community Resource Centers (CRCs) for students. Each student took home a Rams branded PLAY 60 t-shirt and educational materials from L.A. Care.
Maria Jurado, manager of L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise Center in Norwalk, emphasized the importance of exercise and engaging with your community. "We really focus and strive to engage all our community members to live a healthier lifestyle, to have the knowledge that may not be so easily accessible to some of the communities that we serve."
Petterson added, "This is the beginning steps to the pathways and big ideas of the future." Principal Sar saw the event having a lasting impact. "There are so many life lessons that can be taught from athletics and sports that I think every child should have. You may slip, you may fall, it's all about getting back up and going again. I think we can teach them a lot of life skills with what we're doing here today."
Rams PLAY 60 Field Days aim to make a positive impact on youth through teaching football skills, emphasizing exercise and reinforcing the importance of character. PLAY 60 is the league's national youth health and wellness campaign to encourage kids to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day.
L.A. Care Health Plan, founded in 1997, is the nation's largest publicly operated health plan, serving more than 2.9 million people in Los Angeles County. Their 14 Community Resource Centers provide a wide range of services to members and non-members, including fitness and nutrition classes, connections to social services, and help enrolling in health coverage. The Rams are proud to support their efforts through the partnership. For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.