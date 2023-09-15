Rams and L.A. Care Health Plan kick off new partnership with PLAY 60 Field Day and educational session for local elementary students

As part of the Rams and L.A. Care Health Plan's new partnership and commitment to wellness, L.A. Care led an educational session about their Community Resource Centers (CRCs) for students. Each student took home a Rams branded PLAY 60 t-shirt and educational materials from L.A. Care.

Maria Jurado, manager of L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise Center in Norwalk, emphasized the importance of exercise and engaging with your community. "We really focus and strive to engage all our community members to live a healthier lifestyle, to have the knowledge that may not be so easily accessible to some of the communities that we serve."

Petterson added, "This is the beginning steps to the pathways and big ideas of the future." Principal Sar saw the event having a lasting impact. "There are so many life lessons that can be taught from athletics and sports that I think every child should have. You may slip, you may fall, it's all about getting back up and going again. I think we can teach them a lot of life skills with what we're doing here today."

Rams PLAY 60 Field Days aim to make a positive impact on youth through teaching football skills, emphasizing exercise and reinforcing the importance of character. PLAY 60 is the league's national youth health and wellness campaign to encourage kids to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day.