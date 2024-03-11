 Skip to main content
Rams & L.A. Care Health Plan partner to motivate youth to maintain healthy & positive lifestyles

Mar 11, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with L.A. Care Health Plan to host a PLAY 60 Field Day and an educational resource session for kindergarten through fifth grade students at Maywood Elementary School and Broad Avenue Elementary School.

The PLAY 60 Field Days included football drills and exercises led by Rams youth engagement coaches. Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage also attended to interact and dance with students. Each student received a Rams PLAY 60 t-shirt and educational materials from L.A. Care. The goal of the event was to motivate youth to stay active and give access to tools to maintain a healthy and positive lifestyle.

Maywood Elementary School principal, Ana Laura Garcia, spoke on the impact of the event. "It's important for students to be involved in exercise every single day and for our community to have these types of events. It highlights the benefits of being active every day and shows our students what they can accomplish."

"For me, growing up as a kid, I always enjoyed dancing and I always looked up to older kids dancing. I want to be that role model today," said Rams Cheerleader Kailey.

As part of the Rams and L.A. Care Health Plan's partnership and commitment to wellness, L.A. Care shared information about their L.A. Care/Blue Shield Promise Community Resource Centers (CRCs). The centers include free fitness and health education classes for both health plan members and community members.

Laura Garcia, community representative from L.A. Care, was proud to be representing the community alongside the Rams. "It's important that the Rams have gotten involved with the community because the kids need to be outside and they're the role models."

Rams PLAY 60 Field Days aim to make a positive impact on youth through teaching football skills, emphasizing exercise and reinforcing the importance of character. PLAY 60 is the league's national youth health and wellness campaign to encourage kids to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day.

L.A. Care Health Plan, founded in 1997, is the nation's largest publicly operated health plan, serving nearly 2.7 million people in Los Angeles County through four health coverage options, including Medi-Cal and L.A. Care Covered. In 2019, L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan announced an investment of $146 million to operate 14 Community Resource Centers across the county. The centers provide a wide range of services to members and non-members, including fitness and nutrition classes, connections to social services, and help enrolling in health coverage. The centers have been critical in helping to get out the word about Medi-Cal renewals, which resumed at the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The partnership with the Rams supports this effort, as everyone who attended the PLAY 60 Field Day received education on the topic.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

