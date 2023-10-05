Rams continue Latino Heritage Month celebrations by joining pep rally for Bishop Mora Salesian High School

Ghalee Wadood, Rams associate manager of high school football, mentioned the intention of the pep rally was to provide the school with an overall good time and experience. He was hopeful the students were left with a great Rams memory.

Burke thought the event also inspired the students. "It gave the students an opportunity to witness community involvement. It's also a great opportunity for our students to see how community involvement can lead into different career paths. I also feel it empowered our students to live for the moment and enjoy their time in high school."

Wadood said Salesian was the perfect location to kick off the high school pep rallies as the school has several ties to community efforts that the Rams support. The Rams recently released a short film that features one of Salesian's current football players who played in the North East Lincoln Rams, formerly known as the North East Lincoln Tigers, youth football program growing up.

The film, ‘Reaching New Heights: The Lincoln Rams Story,’ was released as part of the team's Latino Heritage Month celebrations and focuses on the Lincoln Rams program and the positive impact of the Rams, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), and Project Blue on the Boyle Heights community in East LA. The film was released the day before the pep rally and celebrates the ongoing efforts to improve the relationships between communities of color and local police, while expanding opportunity for youth on and off the field.