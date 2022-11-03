Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams team up with LAUSD to host the NCAA assembly & Beyond the Bell youth camp for middle school students 

Nov 03, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

The Los Angeles Rams hosted an NCAA assembly and Beyond the Bell youth football camp for Hale Charter Academy students in partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). A representative from the NCAA Eligibility Center led the assembly and discussed the eligibly guidelines to compete at the NCAA Division I, Division II, and Division III collegiate levels. Rams cornerback TJ Carter and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia shared their collegiate journeys with over 2,000 students during the assembly.

"We emphasized the importance of education, staying in school, listening to your parents and enjoying your youth," said Carter. "We also emphasized the importance of networking. Sometimes it's not about what you know, but it's who you know. All these skills work hand in hand."

Following the assembly, students had the opportunity to develop their skills through drills and competitive combine stations. Rams Cheerleaders, players, Rampage and Los Angeles Police Department officers interacted with the camp participants. The Rams also provided 2,000 Super Bowl LVI Championship hats for the assembly and t-shirts for camp participants.

COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Rams rookies host Beyond the Bell Football Clinic at Stevenson Middle School

Los Angeles Rams rookies defensive lineman Elijah Garcia and cornerback TJ Carter hosted the Beyond the Bell Football Clinic where local elementary and middle school flag football players got a chance to learn football skills from some of the best, take a look!

E_HUT26452
1 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26117
2 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT32980
3 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26325
4 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT32999
5 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33017
6 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26200
7 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26584
8 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33004
9 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26429
10 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26423
11 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26337
12 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26463
13 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26187
14 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26096
15 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26244
16 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26499
17 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33068
18 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33173
19 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26218
20 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26372
21 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26434
22 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33027
23 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26331
24 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26309
25 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26601
26 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33025
27 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26395
28 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26440
29 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33046
30 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26366
31 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26491
32 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26359
33 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26615
34 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26494
35 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26287
36 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26568
37 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26188
38 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26425
39 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26237
40 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26308
41 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26226
42 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26202
43 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26504
44 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33166
45 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26534
46 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33093
47 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33074
48 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26174
49 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33180
50 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26193
51 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33074_1
52 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26205
53 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26400
54 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26274
55 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26410
56 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33089
57 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33112
58 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26415
59 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26184
60 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT33085
61 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26230_1
62 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26101
63 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26511
64 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT26230
65 / 65
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"This is an experience for the kids to witness police officers being regular human beings. "We are cops during the day, but we have fun just like them after work," said LAPD officer James Nichols. "The kids were able to see our athleticism, because we all played sports when we were young kids. Not only did they get to see our athletic abilities as adults, but they were able to socialize with us."

Officer Nichols also expressed the importance of the relationship between the youth in the community and police officers.

"It is important for the kids to see us as a human first and an officer second, so they do not fear us. We do not want them to fear us at an early age, but to be aware and happy when we are around. We want kids to recognize that we are human, and this is just a job. Some of these kids are our future police officers, doctors, lawyers, astronauts and even NFL players. As officers, we want to make sure that they are happy and comfortable with us."

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is a member-led organization dedicated to the well-being and lifelong success of college athletes. California ranks first in the country for the state with the highest overall number of college non-qualifiers who are from Black/Brown communities and 34% of the state's non-qualifiers are from Los Angeles. Out of 500,000 NCAA student-athletes, less than 2% will go pro in their sport. The NCAA Eligibility Center is the arm of the NCAA responsible for determining the academic eligibility and amateurism status for all D1 and D2 student-athletes.

Beyond the Bell (BTB) provides a free on-campus, after-school intramural sports league for LAUSD schools. Over 5,000 students within 110 middle schools play in three divisions. Students play on middle school teams with over 100 teams in grades 7-8 and over 80 grade six teams. The teams play across all LAUSD, from San Fernando Valley to South Bay, West LA to East LA. The flag football league is an 8-week season, plus a regional tournament at various school sites and a citywide championship.

Last year, the Rams provided reversible jerseys to 5,028 students at 110 different LAUSD middle schools to commemorate the Beyond the Bell Flag Football League. The schools also received flag football kits with ten footballs, 50 flag belts and three kicking tees courtesy of the Rams.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams host NFL PLAY 60 Field Day for Oak Hills Elementary School students

The Los Angeles Rams hosted their first NFL PLAY 60 Field Day of the season at Oak Hills Elementary School for 450 kindergarten through 5th grade students.

news

Rams host Academic Challenge assemblies & leadership workshop for LAUSD varsity football programs

The Rams, in partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), kicked off the sixth season of the Los Angeles Rams Academic Challenge for nine varsity football programs.

news

T.R.U.S.T. South LA Executive Director Edgar Campos is Rams' eighth playmaker honoree

Edgar Campos of T.R.U.S.T. South LA is the Rams' eighth 'pLAymaker' honoree for his work helping lead land stewardship, mobility and recreation and leadership development in neighborhoods south of Downtown Los Angeles.

news

Rams kick off literacy program and host 'Ride with Rampage' reading for Felton Elementary School students

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off this season's Rams Readers literacy program by hosting a reading session for second and third-grade students at Felton Elementary School.

news

Rams team up with Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation to launch 16 coed flag football leagues

The Los Angeles Rams have teamed up with Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation to launch 16 coed flag football leagues benefiting youth around LA County.

news

Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess becomes champion of Set the Expectation nonprofit organization

Terrell is the second NFL player to join the Champions program alongside James Smith-Williams, defensive end for the Washington Commanders.

news

Bobby Wagner hosts students from Watts, South Central Los Angeles and Compton for first L.A.-based venture capital and tech tour

A group of students got to hear from guest speakers from multiple tech and venture capital firms Tuesday through a tour organized by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

news

Los Angeles Rams & Chargers host jersey unveiling for Los Angeles Girls Flag Football League of Champions

The future of women's flag football is here! The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers co-hosted their second annual jersey unveiling for the Los Angeles Girls Flag Football League of Champions, supported by USA Football, Nike and Gatorade.

news

Andrew Whitworth, winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and Super Bowl LVI Champion, named as honorary chair for WalkUnitedLA, 2022

United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Rams and Andrew Whitworth invite all in LA County to WalkUnitedLA, a signature community family 5K walk/run to end poverty on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at SoFi Stadium.

news

Cooper Kupp & Rams team up with LA chefs to generate 680,000 meals for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The 7th Annual Taste of the Rams raised more than $170,000 to help food-insecure families

news

LA84 Foundation & Play Equity Fund partners with Rams head coach Sean McVay for new playground in Ramona Gardens

Over 350 children to attend playground unveiling – with Rams players, Cheerleaders, Rampage, NFL Play 60 camp & sports equipment giveaways joining ribbon-cutting celebration

Advertising