Rams inspire local students to pursue their passions as year three of Pathways to Success Mentorship Program culminates

The Los Angeles Rams culminated the third year of their Pathways to Success Mentorship Program for high school students with a dinner hosted at Rams partner restaurant El Torito. Throughout the 2023 season, the Rams hosted eight in-person and virtual development sessions that focused on the personal and academic growth of the students.

Lauren Gilder, El Camino High School junior, shared that she will take the professionalism she learned through Pathways to Sucess into college, internships and her career.

Anthony Harrison, Rams community intern, led this year's program. "I have watched our group develop a deeper connection by embracing vulnerability, actively goal setting and bonding through our various community activities."

Sessions consisted of mentees visiting the Rams training camp, touring the team's headquarters, a visit to USC Athletics for a panel and tour and a job-shadowing opportunity with their mentor at the Rams-Commanders matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Tatum Texada, Rams associate manager of corporate communications, has been a mentor with Pathways to Success for two years. "Each year I get to learn as much from [the mentees] as they're getting to learn from us." She added, "Knowing how to get into sports and navigating this environment can be tough, especially as young women, but being able to answer those questions, fill in those blanks and help the puzzle pieces come together has been such an honor."

"I've lived in LA my whole life so knowing that we've met people that work [for the Rams] and being able to talk to them, is [encouraging]," added Glider.

Kyra Smolik, El Camino High School senior, displayed gratitude to the Rams for teaching her about career paths she wasn't previously exposed to. "They opened a world of opportunity that I didn't know I had. I was able to put more hope in myself for what I want to do in the future, and I wouldn't have been able to do that without my mentors."

"Through our job shadowing programing, I envision many of our mentees blazing the path forward in marketing, communications, football operations or any desired field they choose to work in," Harrison added.