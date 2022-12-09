Rams staff, Cheerleaders and Rampage support Earvin "Magic" Johnson's annual Holiday Hope food distribution  

In the U.S., it's estimated that 1 in 6 children are food insecure. As families continue to struggle with high food and energy costs this winter, there will soon be many more.

"We want to be inviting to this neighborhood. It is important that the families who surround this beautiful park have a tremendous Thanksgiving," said Earvin "Magic" Johnson, NBA Veteran, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Magic Johnson Enterprises. "Every family deserves to have a wonderful Thanksgiving where they can have a turkey, different food items and toys. This is a wonderful gesture, not just from me and Feed the Children, but all the local sports teams. They're not just here with money and contributions but they brought their staff here to give back too."

Rams staff members, Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage distributed 25-pound boxes of self-stable food, 15-pound boxes of personal-care items such as shampoo, lotion, laundry detergent and other items such as books, backpacks, and toys to community members.

"It is tough times right now, and we understand that families are struggling," said Johnson. "I want to do anything that I can do to help. I've been blessed and God has blessed me, so I want to bless others. There are turkeys from Ralphs and Food for Less. We want them to enjoy their Thanksgiving but continue to enjoy the food way beyond Thanksgiving. I just want to put a smile on these families' faces."

The Rams worked alongside 2022 MLS Cup Champions LAFC, and the Los Angeles Lakers to support the Holiday Hope drive.

"The partnerships with the local sports teams are very important because they are right in our community with fans who cheer for them every single year," said Johnson. "This is a time for these sports teams to give back to the communities that support them. We're happy they're all here and have stepped up. We are blessed to have sports teams that believe in giving back to the community and want to be a part of the community."