Rams unveil mural at Payne P-8 STEAM Academy in Inglewood to celebrate Latino Heritage Month 

The collaboration with the artist and the school made the Rams proud. "We're really excited for the kids to see this today and have sense of pride for their school and their community," said Higgins.

During the mural unveiling, kindergarten through first grade students at Payne Elementary took part in a Rams Readers session led by mascot Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders. They read the team's children's book, Ride the Rampage, to over 140 students, all of which got to take home a copy of the book and a Rams bookmark.

"We're truly excited to have this opportunity. Our students are excited about the literacy program the Rams [are] sharing with us," said Calhoun.

"[Rams Readers] is designed to spark a love of reading within the kids. We've been to every Inglewood Unified School within the district and throughout the region," added Higgins.

The Rams Readers program is designed to encourage elementary school students to discover the excitement and adventure that reading provides and inspire the imagination of students across Los Angeles. Ride with Rampage serves as the key component of the team's literacy initiative. The book takes readers on a journey with Rampage on a Rams-branded double decker bus around the Los Angeles region, picking up young Rams fans and cheerleaders at each stop along a scenic route to SoFi Stadium. Copies of Ride with Rampage can be purchased at www.ramsfanshop.com, Amazon, as well as online and in select Barnes & Noble locations across Los Angeles. All proceeds from retail purchases will benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation.