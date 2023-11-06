Rams & Nike partner to support 88th annual East LA Classic with inaugural girls' flag integration

The boys' varsity matchup was highlighted as the Rams High School Game of the Week presented by Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP). AVP provided Garfield, as the winning team, with a $1,000 equipment donation. In addition, Garfield head coach, Lorenzo Hernandez, will be included in the Rams High School Coach of the Year nominations to receive an additional $6,000 donation. AVP also had two prize wheels onsite for fans featuring an opportunity to kick a field goal at halftime of the game with the winning fan from each school receiving an AVP gift card and basket.

Reflecting on the day, Escobar said, "it felt exhilarating being here, being a part of this tradition that has been going on for so many years. To be the first ever flag football team playing in our first classic, we were nervous, but we came out here and we did our job."

Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage were also in attendance for both games as well as the Rams House Vehicle. Sweepstakes were featured for fans to win tickets to a Rams home game at SoFi Stadium as well as additional prizes.

Leading up to the East LA Classic, the Rams joined pep rallies at Garfield and Roosevelt to distribute 1,000 t-shirts to get athletes and students excited for the matchup. Nike also gifted both the girls' flag and boys' varsity football teams as well as each school's dance team with gear.

This rivalry matchup drew large crowds of alumni and current students from each school out for a memorable night. The Rams are proud to be a part of such a historic event in the Los Angeles community.