Rams & PacSun reward students for school attendance through 'Geared for Greatness' initiative

Dr. Sharlyn Williams, Assistant Principal at Carver Middle School, thought the event motivated students for the future. "This is giving our students something to aspire to. You know that there is a Rams student at Carver Middle School, there's someone that's going to be ready and right for that organization. So, this is the opportunity to bridge the gap between what is happening in the inner city and the possibilities that there are." Williams emphasized her excitement for the students as the event showed that they can do something special despite challenges they have faced growing up.

"A lot of time students don't have access to clean clothing or new clothing," said Bianca Graves, Rams Senior Manager of Partnership Marketing. "Through this partnership with PacSun, we were able to bring that to life to them at their school and make it more accessible for them and their parents." She went on to emphasize that in addition to administrators and community supporting them, the Rams and PacSun also were there to support the youth.

Graves touched on the importance of students being able to have the resources they need to achieve their goals and feeling confident in the clothes they are wearing ties directly into that. The impact of the event was shown through the words of Williams, "It just means that someone saw them, someone took the time to articulate the fact that they matter, that they are important, that they are going to be someone special in life."

Prior to the 2022 season, the Rams and PacSun renewed their partnership centered around incentivizing attendance at Partnership schools in Watts, South LA and Boyle Heights. Since 2019, PacSun and the Rams have donated $2 million in product to provide new, on-trend clothing to the 13,500 Los Angeles Unified School students served by the Partnership. Graves emphasized the Rams are proud to continue this work for years to come.