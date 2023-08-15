Rams staff show high school students the professional sports industry through Pathways to Success

Rams consumer insights analyst, Rosa Garza, also spent time with the students as a mentor. "I love to talk to the students. I want to inform them of all the different opportunities and know that you [don't] have to be an athlete to be in the sports field. There are so many different things that you can do."

Similarly to Saberi, Garza emphasized that she didn't have someone that outlined the opportunities in sports when she was growing up. She said, "To be able to tell the students early on, I think is really great and inspirational, which is why I do it because I know I would have loved to learn sooner rather than later."

The goal of Pathways to Success is to do just that, create pathways for high school students. "Pathways that lead every mentee to believe they are enough, pathways to resources for college and career readiness, pathways to a broader network, and pathways toward success based on their own respective definition," explained Franklin.

Garza and Saberi are looking forward to helping their mentees find their passion and continue to provide them with invaluable experiences to confidently step into internships and future opportunities.

When discussing the importance of these students having this access at such as young age, Franklin said, "Rams Pathways to Success is a comprehensive program that equips students with essential life skills such as financial literacy, professional etiquette, and self-discovery, in addition to exposure to the inner workings of the Los Angeles Rams. This exposure creates equity, provides resources and pathways to help diversify the sports industry workforce pipeline, and emphasizes the unifying power of sports."

Throughout the program, Rams front office staff will continue to provide mentorship to local students in-person and through virtual workshops. In addition, the Rams will host the mentees for multiple hands-on sessions including a job-shadowing opportunity with their mentor at a Rams home game at SoFi Stadium.