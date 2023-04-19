Rams host PLAY 60 Field Day at Brookside Elementary School in Oak Park

The Rams partnered with CalHOPE to host an NFL PLAY 60 Field Day for more than 560 Brookside Elementary School students (grades K-5). The field day included a character education chat about perseverance, leadership skills, and the importance of mental wellness. Students also participated in football-related activities, relay races, and a dance station hosted by Rams Cheerleaders.

When asked about the field day and character education, Brookside Elementary Principal Diane Diamond described how her students loved the opportunity to participate in different activities and work with the coaches.

"When we think about education, we're educating the whole child and part of that is health, balance, and stability," said Diamond. "Today our students were taught some great lessons inside during the character education chat and we are very thankful for that."

The NFL PLAY 60 program is the league's national youth health and wellness campaign to encourage kids to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day. Since 2016, the Rams have hosted more than 80 PLAY 60 events and football clinics for more than 40,000 students throughout Southern California.

Oak Park Unified School District's Superintendent, Jeff Davis, recognized the value of this program and appreciated the Rams commitment to students in their community.

"I think this program is such a wonderful thing, especially for our younger students, to understand that there's both mental and physical education. It brings the attention to our students on how important physical fitness, wellness, and health is," said Davis. "Learning teamwork, discipline, and some fundamental football skills are all wonderful tools that our students are being equipped with at this event with the Rams."

Brandon Hino, the Rams' Partnership Marketing Coordinator, outlined the partnership with CalHOPE and the goal of the field days.

"CalHOPE builds community outreach and delivers support for public health in our local communities. Their partnership with our organization has allowed us to launch mental wellness resources and services to help our local areas," said Hino. "It's been an awesome way for kids in the local communities to stay active and receive advice on how to stay mentally and physically healthy."

Rams' mascot Rampage joined the students for the day. All participants received a Rams-CalHOPE cinch bag and a copy of "The California Surgeon General's Playbook for Stress" with tips on how to practice mindfulness, manage stress, and improve mental health Rams Cheerleader Brendan expressed how fun the day was and the excitement he saw from all the children who participated.

"It really looked like they enjoyed each station that was set up today to help teach them these important lessons and activities."

Since PLAY 60 launched in 2007, the league has committed more than $352 million to youth health and fitness through PLAY 60 programming, grants, and awareness campaigns.