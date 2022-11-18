Rams rookies tour & distribute care packages at U.S. Coast Guard Los Angeles/Long Beach base

In partnership with Bob Hope USO, Rams offensive tackle AJ Arcuri, cornerback Derion Kendrick, running back Kyren Williams and tight end Roger Carter Jr. joined Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage to deliver Operation Gratitude care packages to more than 150 U.S. Coast Guardsmen at the Los Angeles/Long Beach base. The Operation Gratitude care packages contained handwritten letters of gratitude, snacks, hygiene products and handmade items.

"I think it's great for our players to experience different aspects of the community being that Salute to Service is one of our community pillars. They can see what it's like being an active-duty service member," said Zach Kinkeade, Senior Manager of Community Affairs and Engagement. "Without them, we would not be able to do what we do. They fight for our freedom so our guys can play on Sundays."

During the delivery, the Rams toured the base and learned the history of the United States Coast Guard. They toured the small cutter rescue boats and Benjamin Bottom Fast Response Cutter (FRC), the 32nd fastest in the Coast Guard and the fourth of four FRCs to be stationed at the San Pedro Coast Guard Base. These boats carry on search rescues, migrant security and counter drug missions. While touring the cutters, the rookies enjoyed a friendly game of FIFA with the Coasties and received a warm welcome from a sea lion.

"It means everything to come out and actively support our military. This is something that I have always wanted to do, and I feel as a football player you should do. We have so much influence and power while playing, but we do not realize and see the other things that are going on around us," said Kyren Williams. "Coming to the Coast Guard base allowed me to open my eyes see who the Coast Guardsmen are and how they protect us. We learned so much history of what it means to serve in the U.S Coast Guard and what they do on a day-to-day basis. We even had a cool surprise visit from a sea lion."

After the tour, Rams players joined the Coast Guardsmen for a "Taco Tuesday" lunch in the galley. Each service member also entered a raffle to receive two tickets to the Rams Salute to Service game against the Cardinals.

Senior Chief Yeoman Amy Torres expressed her gratitude for the Rams coming on base and making the Coasties feel appreciated.