Rams staff, Cheerleaders & mascot Rampage distribute Thanksgiving meals to South Central Los Angeles community members served by A Place Called Home

Dec 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

The Rams supported the annual A Place Called Home (APCH) Thanksgiving meal service and turkey distribution for community members in South Central Los Angeles. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage and staff members packed and distributed 500 turkeys, bags of Thanksgiving meal ingredients and fresh produce to community members served by APCH. The day before, the Rams provided and served a Thanksgiving meal to more than 150 APCH members.

"Our partnership with the Los Angeles Rams is wonderful. To be able to bring so many members of the Rams here to support the community and give back to the community means the world to us" said Norayma Cabot, CEO of A Place Called Home. "They always get involved, and were just here yesterday feeding our members, playing games, and having a great time. This gives our members an understanding and helps them dream and see what is possible for them."

Rams distribute Thanksgiving meals to South Central Los Angeles community members served by A Place Called Home

Not only did members receive Thanksgiving meals served by the Rams front office, but they were also able to interact with Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage. "It's so nice to give back to the community, and this organization itself is amazing. We've worked with them during COVID-19 and even taught virtual cheer classes with them," said Paola, a Rams Cheerleader. "Being able to be here in person, especially during the holidays when so many people are in need, it's just so nice that we're able to give back to the community."

Thousands of families across the Los Angeles region face food insecurities. Every year the Rams dedicate staff days of service to help combat this crisis and share joy throughout the holiday season.

"We want to spread warmth, joy and love for all of the people at A Place Called Home," said Yalissa, a Rams Cheerleader. "Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and love, and especially give back to those who do not have as much as we do. We have to appreciate everything that we have in life and if you are privileged enough to have opportunities like this, go out there and spread the joy for others."

A Place Called Home provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education and wellness for young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

