Rams staff, Cheerleaders & mascot Rampage distribute Thanksgiving meals to South Central Los Angeles community members served by A Place Called Home

Not only did members receive Thanksgiving meals served by the Rams front office, but they were also able to interact with Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage. "It's so nice to give back to the community, and this organization itself is amazing. We've worked with them during COVID-19 and even taught virtual cheer classes with them," said Paola, a Rams Cheerleader. "Being able to be here in person, especially during the holidays when so many people are in need, it's just so nice that we're able to give back to the community."

Thousands of families across the Los Angeles region face food insecurities. Every year the Rams dedicate staff days of service to help combat this crisis and share joy throughout the holiday season.

"We want to spread warmth, joy and love for all of the people at A Place Called Home," said Yalissa, a Rams Cheerleader. "Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and love, and especially give back to those who do not have as much as we do. We have to appreciate everything that we have in life and if you are privileged enough to have opportunities like this, go out there and spread the joy for others."

A Place Called Home provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education and wellness for young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives.