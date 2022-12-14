Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams TE Tyler Higbee teams up with Food Share of Ventura County to host Thanksgiving food distribution

Dec 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

In partnership with Food Share of Ventura County, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi, the Rams hosted a Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution for families in need at College Park in Oxnard. Rams tight end Tyler Higbee and volunteers helped distribute boxes of holiday food. One by one, the cars came in and were greeted by Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions volunteers, Rams front office staff, Rams Cheerleaders, and Rampage.

The lines wrapped around College Park with families grateful to receive their holiday meals. Each vehicle received one 14lb turkey, canned food such as cranberry sauce, gravy mashed potatoes, vegetables, a bag of yams, and Rams Super Bowl hats. A total of 1,800 families received Thanksgiving meals.

"It is awesome to be here with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi for our food distribution for these families," said Higbee. "I am grateful to have the opportunity to help these families enjoy their Thanksgiving. I want to help them in any way that I can. Being able to be in this position to help means a lot to me. It's special."

COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Rams players Tyler Higbee, Tutu Atwell & more in the community for Thanksgiving

Look through photos of Los Angeles Rams players, Tyler Higbee, Tutu Atwell and more in the community for Thanksgiving

E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_6465
1 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_3468
2 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_3260
3 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_3445
4 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_3239
5 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_6558
6 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_3113
7 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_3153
8 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_6751
9 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_6934
10 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_3334
11 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_6704
12 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_3528
13 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_6879
14 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_6980
15 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_7111
16 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_221123_APLACECALLEDHOMETHANKSGIVINGMEALSERVICE_6685
17 / 72
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00173
18 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00222
19 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00424
20 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00205
21 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00074
22 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00235
23 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00552
24 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00474
25 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00591
26 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00333
27 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00804
28 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00916
29 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00999
30 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01262
31 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01438
32 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00666
33 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01410
34 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01936
35 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01658
36 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01038
37 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01953
38 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01951
39 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01053
40 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00980
41 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01453
42 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00889
43 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_221122_TUTUATWELL_LBCC_9921
44 / 72
E_221122_TUTUATWELL_LBCC_9928
45 / 72
E_221122_TUTUATWELL_LBCC_9948
46 / 72
E_221122_TUTUATWELL_LBCC_9944
47 / 72
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01604
48 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_221122_TUTUATWELL_LBCC_9912
49 / 72
E_221122_TUTUATWELL_LBCC_9931
50 / 72
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01407
51 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01469
52 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_221122_TUTUATWELL_LBCC_9939
53 / 72
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 01534
54 / 72
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
E_221122_TUTUATWELL_LBCC_9965
55 / 72
E_221122_TUTUATWELL_LBCC_9941
56 / 72
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_17
57 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_02
58 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_19
59 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_23
60 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_09
61 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_08
62 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_33
63 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_26
64 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_42
65 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_47
66 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_53
67 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_49
68 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_54
69 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_50
70 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_57
71 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_221123_APCH_MEAL_DISTRIBUTION_55
72 / 72
Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

According to Food Share of Ventura County, 1 out of 6 people within the county are dealing with food insecurities.

"Our goal with the food distribution was to make sure that families who need food the most received it," said Monica White, President and CEO of Food Share of Ventura County. "In order to qualify for this event, we worked with our network of 190 pantries in Ventura County to help designate who the families were. To have our partners here to help serve our mission is great. We cannot do this without our partners, dollars and food. They helped make it happen."

Courtney Carranza, Director of Communication and Public Affairs of Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions expressed her reasoning for giving back to the communities they serve.

"We are very passionate about giving back to the communities that we serve. One of our number one pillars is reducing hunger in our communities and we feel like we align with the Rams pillars on tackling hunger," said Carranza. "These are our neighbors, friends, and families that sometimes fall in times of need so it's important that we are able to give back to those who need it the most."

This is the second consecutive season the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi are teaming up to tackle food insecurity in under-resourced communities throughout Southern California with a series of efforts that feature Rams players and benefit local Feeding America® network food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County. This was the first of four food distributions the Rams, Tyler Higbee, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi will host in the Southern California region over the next few months.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams rookies host 'Ramsgiving' for Watts Rams youth football program at team practice facility

Leading up to Thanksgiving, more than 150 Watts Rams youth football players visited the Los Angeles Rams' practice facility for a 'Ramsgiving' meal with the Rams rookies.

news

Rams staff, Cheerleaders & mascot Rampage distribute Thanksgiving meals to South Central Los Angeles community members served by A Place Called Home

The Los Angeles Rams supported the annual A Place Called Home (APCH) Thanksgiving meal service and turkey distribution for community members in South Central Los Angeles.

news

City Year's Chailen August is Rams' 11th 'pLAymaker' honoree

Chailen August of City Year Los Angeles is the Rams' 11th pLAymaker honoree for his work in the education field helping create environments where students succeed.

news

Rams staff, Cheerleaders and Rampage support Earvin "Magic" Johnson's annual Holiday Hope food distribution

On November 19, Rams staff, Cheerleaders and Rampage supported Earvin "Magic" Johnson's annual Holiday Hope drive-through community engagement event at Magic Johnson Park.

news

Rams announce High School Coach of the Year finalists: Matthew Castaneda, Narciso Diaz & Robert Metzger

Fans Can Vote for Rams High School Coach of the Year at therams.com/coachoftheyear

news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. named Los Angeles Rams' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

news

Rams RB Kyren Williams, G Logan Bruss & more Rams players partner with EVERFI to continue virtual Mental Health Series for students

In partnership with EVERFI's Character Playbook, the Los Angeles Rams continued their virtual Mental Health Series for ninth grade students throughout the Los Angeles region.

news

Rams QBs coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson supporting Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for My Cause My Cleats

Rams quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson's close connection to Dementia has him supporting Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration as part of this year's My Cause My Cleats.

news

Los jugadores de los Angeles Rams listos para entrar al campo con la campaña My Cause My Cleats este 4 de Diciembre.

Los jugadores de Los Ángeles Rams crearán conciencia sobre causas benéficas como parte de la campaña My Cause My Cleats de la NFL cuando el equipo reciba a los Seattle Seahawks en el SoFi Stadium el domingo 4 de diciembre.

news

Angel City Sports Founder and CEO Clayton Frech is Rams' 10th 'pLAymaker' honoree

Clayton Frech of Angel City Sports is the Rams' 10th pLAYmaker honoree for his work providing Adapative and Paralympic sports programming to the Los Angeles area.

news

Rams & Legend Andrew Whitworth join fans in WalkUnitedLA at SoFi Stadium to combat homelessness in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams and Rams Legend Andrew Whitworth joined fans to celebrate United Way's 100 years of service and combat homelessness in Los Angeles with the second annual WalkUnitedLA at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising