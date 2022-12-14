Rams TE Tyler Higbee teams up with Food Share of Ventura County to host Thanksgiving food distribution

According to Food Share of Ventura County, 1 out of 6 people within the county are dealing with food insecurities.

"Our goal with the food distribution was to make sure that families who need food the most received it," said Monica White, President and CEO of Food Share of Ventura County. "In order to qualify for this event, we worked with our network of 190 pantries in Ventura County to help designate who the families were. To have our partners here to help serve our mission is great. We cannot do this without our partners, dollars and food. They helped make it happen."

Courtney Carranza, Director of Communication and Public Affairs of Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions expressed her reasoning for giving back to the communities they serve.

"We are very passionate about giving back to the communities that we serve. One of our number one pillars is reducing hunger in our communities and we feel like we align with the Rams pillars on tackling hunger," said Carranza. "These are our neighbors, friends, and families that sometimes fall in times of need so it's important that we are able to give back to those who need it the most."

This is the second consecutive season the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi are teaming up to tackle food insecurity in under-resourced communities throughout Southern California with a series of efforts that feature Rams players and benefit local Feeding America® network food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County. This was the first of four food distributions the Rams, Tyler Higbee, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi will host in the Southern California region over the next few months.