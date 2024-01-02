Rams players, cheerleaders & staff team up with UNIFY Financial Credit Union & Salvation Army to host shopping spree

The Los Angeles Rams teamed up with UNIFY Financial Credit Union to host a shopping spree for 100 youth served by The Salvation Army. Youth between the ages of five and 14 went shopping with Rams players as well as Rams Cheerleaders and staff members to purchase up to $200 in holiday gifts at a local Walmart. Following the shopping spree, participants had the opportunity to sit down with players and staff for a meal.

"As a player, giving back and being around is always something good for the community," said Rams cornerback Tre Tomlinson .

Tomlinson's shopper was 12-year-old Isabella Espino who felt a personal connection to the shopping experience. "My grandpa passed away and he really loved the Rams. It's like he's looking down, happy for us."

Tomlinson added he enjoyed helping his shopper pick out things she wanted for Christmas. It also provided her with the opportunity to grab items for her little brothers and mom. She was grateful that she was able to pick out items that would help her family.

Lisa Barnes, Salvation Army secretary of the LA Metro Division, said, "I think these kids are recognizing this opportunity, not just to shop but to be with the community [and] be with the Rams. What a powerful partnership...I know it's not lost on these kids what a gift today is."