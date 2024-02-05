Rams & Verizon surprise small business owner with $10,000 grant 

Verizon has a goal of reaching and supporting one million small businesses by the year 2030 and Butler views the partnership with the Rams as something that will help them achieve this goal. "We have a shared value of reaching small businesses."

Seeing the reality of many companies in the garment industry failing to follow sustainable and ethical business practices, Tlatenchi opened her own fashion factory built on fair and equitable hiring and a commitment to sustainability back in 2017.

"About three years ago, I was running my business and I felt alone," explained Tlatenchi as she described the positive impact of Verizon's program. "To be a part of a network with other entrepreneurs and other founders, it just creates more confidence and [creates] a support system that understands you."

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready is a free online curriculum designed to give small businesses personalized tools to succeed in the digital economy with access to over 40 courses, mentorship, peer networking, and 1:1 expert coaching. Highly engaged users, defined as those who have taken at least two courses on the platform, can also apply for a $10,000 grant, which is awarded to select small businesses each year.