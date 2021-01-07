Rams defense happy to finish No. 1 at end of regular season, but still sees more work to be done 

"I think we're very proud of the way we've competed," Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said. "Certainly your goal, no matter what level of ball you're in, is just to become the best version of yourself and wherever that takes you, I think that you can live with. I think that's something in my background, being a teacher's son and coach's son, you just want to take your group that you have and try to maximize that group within that particular season. This season, I think that we did that and that led us to the rankings where we finished. And I think for all of us, us coaches and players, we can say in the 2020 regular season that we were the top defense and that's something that we can take with us for a long time and I'll be very proud of."