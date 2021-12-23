Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams designate Cam Akers for return

Dec 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams have designated running back Cam Akers for return.

"He's done such a great job," Rams head coach Sean McVay said during a video conference with reporters Thursday. "I mean, what a resilient, tough-minded guy. I think it's a credit to his work, (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and the group that he's worked with, obviously Dr. (Neal) ElAttrache and doing a great job. And so it's an incredible story, can't wait to get him back out there. When that is is something that we're going to continue to work through. But this guy's a stud every sense of the word."

Akers has been on the Non-Football Injury list since on July 28 after sustaining a torn Achilles prior to the start of training camp. However, McVay told J.B. Long and D'Marco Farr on the Coach McVay Show and The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue on Oct. 25 that Akers was not done for the season and that his status on the Non-Football Injury List afforded the team the flexibility to have him return at some point, especially if they were in position to make the playoffs.

"You don't want to be presumptuous at all," McVay said on that edition of the show. "We gotta handle our business. But if you said, we give ourselves an opportunity to play after the season, would there be a possible Cam sighting playing for the Rams? That's not something I would rule out."

Now, Akers is in the 21-day window for the team to move him from the Non-Football Injury List to the active roster as the Rams make their push toward the playoffs.

Exactly when he is activated and when he will begin to contribute is still to be determined, according to McVay.

"I think you want to be cautious, but I do see him being activated," McVay said Thursday. "I think he's earned the right the way he's approached this rehab and things like that."

Akers recorded 145 carries for 625 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie last season, plus 11 receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown. He also had a big postseason, helping the Rams reach the divisional round with 46 carries for 221 yards and two touchdowns across their two playoff games.

