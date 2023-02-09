Rams front office staff expose local high school students to professional sports industry with mentorship program 

"My biggest highlight from the program was meeting Ryder," said Johnas Pulley, Rams Member Services Representative. "From day one, I knew we were going to hit it off. We have the same passions and interests. Aside from all the professional development, we were able to connect on a personal level as well, so it was a blast. Ryder reminds me a lot of myself. The best part of our relationship is that we plan to carry it on after the program."

The Rams launched the Pathways to Success Mentorship Program in 2021. The program not only offers local students mentorship and professional development, but it also focuses on self-discovery.

"When I applied for this, I really wasn't sure because I didn't really know a lot about football and I did not really watch the Rams, but I am a student-athlete. I love being around sports and energy," said Grace Minnick, a senior at Canoga Park High School. "I know that I am a person that tries to bring light and excitement everywhere I go, so I figured that there would be someone here that did that as well."

In addition to virtual sessions with their mentors, the Rams host the program participants for multiple in-person sessions including a tour of the University of Southern California's campus and athletic department, as well as a job-shadowing opportunity with their mentor at a Rams home game at SoFi Stadium.

"I am so glad that I took this opportunity," Minnick continued. "I'm still not a huge fan of football but being around the Rams and seeing how passionate every single person at this company is about doing their job is great. We were walking around, and I saw the people who helped keep the stadium clean excited and happy to be there and support the team they love. Even though I don't know what's going on when the ball is being tossed, the fact that so many people worked so hard to get it in the air is just inspiring."