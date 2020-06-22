Los Angeles Rams and Fuel Up To Play 60 Award Inglewood Unified School District $10,000 Hometown Grant

The Los Angeles Rams have partnered with Fuel Up to PLAY 60 and America's Dairy Farmers to provide Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) with a $10,000 'Hometown Grant' to be used in support of the District's COVID-19 relief efforts.

Over the past few months, Inglewood Unified School District has been organizing grab-and-go meal distributions for student-families and helping to address other needs that have surfaced as a result of COVID-19. During this time, the Rams have worked with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to supplement these meals and food kits for IUSD student families.

"Although school is out for the summer, our commitment to the wellbeing of our families still remains--the generosity and partnership of our neighbors, the Los Angeles Rams, have been vital to ensuring that commitment," said Dr. Erika Torres, County Administrator for IUSD. "We greatly appreciate their donation and that of Fuel Up to Play 60 and America's Dairy Farmers, as the Hometown Grant will go a long way to ensuring that IUSD scholars and their families are supported during these challenging times."

The 'Hometown Grants' program has traditionally helped schools and districts facilitate sustainable physical activity and healthy eating improvements. This is the second 'Hometown Grant' the Rams have awarded to Inglewood Unified School District since moving back to Los Angeles in 2016. In 2017, Rams players, cheerleaders and staff visited Highland Elementary in Inglewood to present a $10,000 check to IUSD officials and lead students in physical activity drills.

"We are incredibly grateful of our partnership with America's Dairy Farmers to once again work together to support our schools," said Molly Higgins, vice president of community affairs and engagement, Los Angeles Rams. "Since returning home to Los Angeles in 2016, and as we prepare to kick off our inaugural season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, we have been able to identify and address needs facing our school communities and this year's grant was especially meaningful given the challenges facing Inglewood Unified students."

Since the 'Hometown Grants' program launched in 2015, more than $160,000 has been awarded to California schools. Developed by Fuel Up to Play 60 (FUTP 60) and the National Football League (NFL), the 'Hometown Grant' program provides teams and dairy organizations with the opportunity to identify deserving schools in their area and provide them with funding to help meet their health and wellness goals. Each of the 32 NFL Clubs, FUTP 60 and local dairy representatives are providing $10,000 grants in communities throughout the country, providing a $320,000 investment in youth health and wellness.