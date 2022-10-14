Rams looking to establish their identity against the Panthers  | Week 6 Game Preview 

"They're giving everything that they've got," he said of Kupp and Higbee, both of whom are averaging more than 60 snaps per game. "We've got to find a way to be able to lessen their load."

There's a real tension right now between scratching and clawing for enough wins to stay in this thing until reinforcements arrive – but Kupp and Higbee have to have some tread on their tires if and when the offense rounds into form.

It's akin to the urgent need to minimize the pounding that Stafford is taking – sacked more often through five games than at any point in his career.

Otherwise, the Rams may climb back into contention. But at what cost along the way?

D Gets A Passing Grade

Last week, the Rams defense can only be charged with giving up 13 points, subtracting nine for Dallas's defensive touchdown and the field goal stemming from a blocked punt.

At San Francisco on Monday Night Football, the defense surrendered 17, clearly not responsible for the 49ers pick-six.

And at Arizona in Week 3, we remember a bend-but-don't-break performance in which they kept Kyler Murray and the Cardinals out of the end zone, yielding only a dozen points.

So when the underlying metrics rate the Rams defense as a top-10 unit, and top-five against the run, that adds up. They've played well enough for the team to be 4-1, not 2-3.

But the defense is also due to gift-wrap one for a struggling offense, or maybe even put up some points on their own. After seven takeaways in the first two weeks to lead the NFL, the Rams have not created a turnover since.

Patience Is A Virtue

I know he may not be the most popular player on the roster at present, but how can you not appreciate what reserve center Jeremiah Kolone has done in service to this organization?

Cut by the Rams every summer since 2018, the former college free agent had effectively relinquished his NFL dream by entering the San Diego police academy in 2021.

That's when some early training camp issues created a need for one more phone call to Kolone, and he rejoined the practice squad for what proved to be a Super Bowl season.