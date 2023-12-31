Alaric Jackson and Ochaun Mathis among Rams' inactives for Week 17 at Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (personal reasons) is inactive for today's game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium (10 a.m. PT, FOX).
Jackson was initially listed on Friday's injury report as questionable with a thigh injury before the Rams announced this morning that he would be out due to personal reasons.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are defensive back Tre Tomlinson (hamstring), running back Zach Evans, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis and defensive end Earnest Brown IV. Tomlinson was already ruled out in advance of the contest.
For the Giants, cornerback Deonte Banks (shoulder) is inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
DB Tre Tomlinson
RB Zach Evans
OLB Ochaun Mathis
OL Alaric Jackson
DE Earnest Brown IV
NEW YORK GIANTS
WR Parris Campbell
CB Deonte Banks
S Gervarrius Owens
OLB Benton Whitley
C Sean Harlow
WR Dennis Houston
DT Timmy Horne
Take a look through photos of the 2023 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.