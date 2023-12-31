Alaric Jackson and Ochaun Mathis among Rams' inactives for Week 17 at Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (personal reasons) is inactive for today's game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium (10 a.m. PT, FOX).

Jackson was initially listed on Friday's injury report as questionable with a thigh injury before the Rams announced this morning that he would be out due to personal reasons.

Also inactive for Los Angeles are defensive back Tre Tomlinson (hamstring), running back Zach Evans, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis and defensive end Earnest Brown IV. Tomlinson was already ruled out in advance of the contest.

For the Giants, cornerback Deonte Banks (shoulder) is inactive after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DB Tre Tomlinson

RB Zach Evans

OLB Ochaun Mathis

OL Alaric Jackson

DE Earnest Brown IV

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Parris Campbell

CB Deonte Banks

S Gervarrius Owens

OLB Benton Whitley

C Sean Harlow

WR Dennis Houston