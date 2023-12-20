Rams continue to grow the game of football for Los Angeles youth

Prior to their Week 15 victory over the Washington Commanders, the Los Angeles Rams hosted representatives from six local youth tackle football programs for a visit to NFL Los Angeles, the home of NFL Network located right across from SoFi Stadium. During the visit, with the support of USA Football and Riddell, the Rams surprised the group with a $75,000 donation for equipment and coaching certifications. The donation was announced live on NFL GameDay Morning, the segment can be viewed here. This season, the Rams have partnered with USA Football, the sport's governing body, to provide $120,000 in grants to local youth and high school football programs to grow the game of football.

The Rams are driven by the fact that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. The organization is committed to growing the game of football by providing access and opportunity for all youth across Los Angeles. Through various programs, leagues and free camps and clinics, the organization has exposed over 40,000 youth throughout the Southern California region to opportunities within the game of football.

"We view football as a platform that addresses education inequities, youth justice and mentorship. Our goal at the Rams is to enhance opportunities for all youth to create pathways through sport and ensure that the game is growing for all members of the community," said Johnathan Franklin, Rams director of social justice and football development.

The Rams continuously use football to unite communities. By supporting youth football programs coached by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers serving youth in local public housing developments, the Rams not only provide access to opportunity but also bridge the gap between communities of color and law enforcement. The Watts Rams and North-East Lincoln Rams are coed youth football programs that give 350 youth the opportunity to see police officers as human beings and mentors. The Rams fund all football components for the programs including uniforms and equipment as well as provide access to engagement opportunities with the Rams organization.

The North East Lincoln Rams and Watts Rams were among the six programs that will benefit from Sunday's donation. The other programs that will benefit include the Anaheim Rams, Antelope Valley Rams, Conejo Rams and Los Angeles Rams. Participants reach from LA's Inland Empire to Ventura County and down to the San Diego region.

Since returning to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have supported over 20,000 youth tackle and flag football participants through school districts, leagues and non-profits. They also have launched leagues and restored sports in communities where football was not previously present through Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation, local Boys and Girls Clubs and Salvation Army sites. The Rams have provided flag kits, jerseys, cleats and resources to many programs through sponsorship.