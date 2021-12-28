Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams partner with Health Net and L.A. Care to host football clinics and promote COVID-19 vaccination awareness, education and access

Dec 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Tatum Texada

The Los Angeles Rams, Health Net and L.A. Care Health Plan have partnered with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and Los Angeles Department of Public Health to promote COVID-19 vaccination awareness and education for students and faculty.

"L.A. Care has taken a multifaceted approach to getting COVID-19 vaccinations to our members and the communities where they live. This partnership with the Rams is one more way to get the word out about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines," said John Baackes, CEO of L.A. Care Health Plan. "Working with this beloved football team, specifically in communities that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus and have the lowest vaccination rates, will help us advance our commitment to health equity."

On Monday, Dec. 20, the Rams hosted a football clinic, grab-n-go food distribution and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students and community members at Audubon Middle School. Rams Legend and Super Bowl Champion Roland Williams also made an appearance to support the team's efforts and provide remarks to students.

"I learned through the game of football that something great never happens without teamwork," said Williams. "I'm so grateful for the Rams, L.A. Care and Health Net for coming together to make a difference. Let's get vaccinated, it's so important."

The Rams partnership with Health Net and L.A. Care in conjunction with LAUSD's Beyond the Bell Flag Football program has resulted in more than 30 flag football clinics and vaccination clinics for middle school students throughout the greater Los Angeles region.

"We're at a point where we still have a large percentage of Californians that have yet to be vaccinated and fully vaccinated. At Health Net we are deploying our RVax 180 program, which is a program where we use RVs and we go out to the communities that might have challenges otherwise getting vaccinated. We are bringing the vaccines to the community to remove barriers and make it easiest for folks," said Brian Ternan, president and CEO of Health Net. "We're thrilled to partner with the Rams on this effort. We're at 30 of these clinics with the Rams and we will have done 180 of these mobile clinics since April. As a result of these mobile clinics, we'll have vaccinated about 12,000 people in California."

Starting in the Fall 2022 semester, LAUSD will require students ages 12 and older, who attend school in person, to be vaccinated unless the student has an approved medical exemption or qualifies for conditional admissions. With the overall goal of delivering 50 combined flag football and vaccination clinics, the Rams will continue to host clinics in partnership with Health Net, L.A. Care and LAUSD. 

"Today is an opportunity to highlight the importance of partnerships. It truly takes all of us to create healthy environments," said Johnathan Franklin, Rams Director of Social Justice and Football Development. "We are taking the next step as we look at these youth to create an opportunity in the community that promotes health and safety."

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

PHOTOS: Rams host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at middle schools with help of Health Net & LA Care 

The Rams, Health Net and LA Care have partnered with LADPH and LAUSD to promote vaccination clinics taking place at middle schools throughout our region. In conjunction with LAUSD's Beyond the Bell Flag Football program, 50 middle schools received a special Flag Football assembly during the clinic. Rams Legend and Super Bowl Champion Roland Williams even joined in! Check out photos from the event and Visit myturn.ca.gov for more vaccination information.

