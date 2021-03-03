Rams, Health Net partner to support health and wellness of Inglewood Unified School District students

The Los Angeles Rams and Health Net are teaming up with Inglewood Unified School District to support the health and wellness of students through exercise and reading.

To kick off the partnership, the Rams and Health Net will launch the Virtual PLAY 60/Read 20 program to inspire students to be mentally and physically active while at home. On March 4, the Rams and Health Net will distribute the first of five instructional exercise videos to 12 Inglewood Unified schools that feature team mascot Rampage, Cheerleaders, and team reporter Sarina Morales. More than 1,400 Inglewood Unified students will also receive books and at-home exercise kits with pedometers, resistance bands, water bottles and more.

"Due to the pandemic, many kids are stuck at home, unable to get the regular exercise they need to stay healthy," said Dr. Alex Chen, Chief Medical Officer at Health Net. "We know healthy kids do better in school, and so we are pleased to partner with the LA Rams and the Inglewood Unified School District to help get students moving and learning."

Each month from March to May, new Virtual PLAY 60/Read 20 videos will be available for students at therams.com/community/play-60. Episodes will feature reading sessions and dance lessons with Rams Cheerleaders, stretching exercises with Rampage, nutrition lessons and more.

"We are so grateful that our amazing partners, the Rams and Health Net, are able to provide this wonderful opportunity for our students," said Dr. Erika Torres, Inglewood Unified's County Administrator. "The PLAY 60/Read 20 program promotes literacy, encourages our student scholars to be physically active, and prioritizes wellness during these most extraordinary times."