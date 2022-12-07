Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams announce High School Coach of the Year finalists: Matthew Castaneda, Narciso Diaz & Robert Metzger

Dec 07, 2022 at 06:00 AM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

The Los Angeles Rams have announced Matthew Castaneda, Narciso Diaz & Robert Metzger as their High School Coach of the Year finalists. The Rams are giving fans an opportunity to vote for this year's High School Coach of the Year at therams.com/coachoftheyear. The voting will close Thursday, December 22. The Coach of the Year winner will receive a surprise vacation and a $3,000 donation from the Rams in support of their school's football program.

This season, the Rams recognized 10 local high school football coaches as part of their High School Coach of the Week program. Each honoree received a $1,000 equipment grant courtesy of the Rams. The winning coaches were awarded because of their emphasis on the importance of education and service along with their embodiment of leadership and character.

More than 17,000 fans participated in online voting to nominate and select the finalists, who will be recognized during an on-field moment at the Rams-Broncos Christmas Day matchup at SoFi Stadium. The winner who receives the most fan votes will be announced during the recognition. Since the final voting opened yesterday, December 6, the team has received over 40,000 votes for the High School Coach of the Year winner. Below is more information about the three local coaches who are the Rams High School Coach of the Year finalists:

Matthew Castaneda is the head football coach at Diamond Bar High School (DBHS). This was his first season coaching DBHS's varsity football team. Castaneda has coached high school football for 13 seasons and has served as a head coach for five seasons. This season, DBHS finished with a 12-2 record, qualifying for CIF Southern Section Football Playoffs and advancing to the Division 9 Championship game.

Narciso Diazis the head football coach at Benjamin Franklin Senior High School. Diaz is a northeast Los Angeles native as well as an alumnus and former quarterback of the Franklin Panthers. During his nine-season stint as head coach of the Panthers, Diaz guided the 2016 Panther football team to a CIF LA City Section Championship and the CIF State Playoffs with a 13-2 record. In 2016, Diaz was the CIF LA City Section Division III Coach of the Year and a Los Angeles Rams Coach of the Week honoree. This season under Diaz, the Franklin Panthers finished with an undefeated regular season (10-0) and a Northern League Championship. It was the Panthers first Open Division playoff berth in school history. The Panthers have had an 18-4 record over the past two seasons.

Robert Metzger is the head football coach at Oak Hills High School. Metzger has served as a high school football coach for 27 years, spending 13 seasons with Oaks Hills. Metzger has been the head coach of the Oak Hills Bulldogs for the past two seasons. This season, Oaks Hills finished with an 11-1 record, qualifying for CIF Southern Section Football Playoffs and advancing to the second round of the Division 2 playoffs.

Since returning home to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have recognized 78 High School Coach of the Week honorees and the team has awarded a total of $107,500 to benefit their high school football programs.

Related Content

news

Rams staff, Cheerleaders and Rampage support Earvin "Magic" Johnson's annual Holiday Hope food distribution

On November 19, Rams staff, Cheerleaders and Rampage supported Earvin "Magic" Johnson's annual Holiday Hope drive-through community engagement event at Magic Johnson Park.

news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. named Los Angeles Rams' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

news

Rams RB Kyren Williams, G Logan Bruss & more Rams players partner with EVERFI to continue virtual Mental Health Series for students

In partnership with EVERFI's Character Playbook, the Los Angeles Rams continued their virtual Mental Health Series for ninth grade students throughout the Los Angeles region.

news

Rams QBs coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson supporting Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for My Cause My Cleats

Rams quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson's close connection to Dementia has him supporting Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration as part of this year's My Cause My Cleats.

news

Los jugadores de los Angeles Rams listos para entrar al campo con la campaña My Cause My Cleats este 4 de Diciembre.

Los jugadores de Los Ángeles Rams crearán conciencia sobre causas benéficas como parte de la campaña My Cause My Cleats de la NFL cuando el equipo reciba a los Seattle Seahawks en el SoFi Stadium el domingo 4 de diciembre.

news

Angel City Sports Founder and CEO Clayton Frech is Rams' 10th 'pLAymaker' honoree

Clayton Frech of Angel City Sports is the Rams' 10th pLAYmaker honoree for his work providing Adapative and Paralympic sports programming to the Los Angeles area.

news

Rams & Legend Andrew Whitworth join fans in WalkUnitedLA at SoFi Stadium to combat homelessness in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams and Rams Legend Andrew Whitworth joined fans to celebrate United Way's 100 years of service and combat homelessness in Los Angeles with the second annual WalkUnitedLA at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Rams launch 'Rams House for the Holidays' to encourage Season Ticket Members to donate tickets to deserving organizations

Eligible non-profits to receive tickets include the Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA, Brotherhood Crusade, A Place Called Home, Heart of Los Angeles, Operation Progress and Anti-Recidivism Coalition

news

Quentin Lake supporting Sickle Cell Disease Foundation for 'My Cause My Cleats' 2022

Rams safety Quentin Lake discusses why he chose Sickle Cell Disease Foundation for My Cause My Cleats 2022.

news

Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on December 4 for My Cause My Cleats campaign

Players and coaches across the league to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes and organizations during Week 13. Fans can visit TheRams.com/MyCauseMyCleats to view cleats and causes.

news

Al Wooten Jr. Center Executive Director Naomi McSwain is the Rams' ninth 'pLAymaker' honoree

Naomi McSwain of the Wooten Center is the Rams' ninth 'pLAymaker' honoree for her work helping foster an environment where youths can thrive academically and as citizens.

Advertising