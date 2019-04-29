J.B.'s Musings: Rams hit it on the nose with the 2019 Draft

Better Safety than Sorry

One other thought on Rapp: If he's as ready as I believe him to be, expect the Rams first pick to find the field early.

Even with Eric Weddle and John Johnson entrenched as starters, Wade Phillips and safeties coach Ejiro Evero and assistant head coach Joe Barry will find ways to leverage Rapp's ability.

One of the under-the-radar themes of 2018 was Marqui Christian playing 34 percent of defensive snaps as a hybrid linebacker. Might the defensive staff find similar ways to incorporate Rapp without taking Weddle or Johnson off the field?

It's also worth noting here that Mark Barron's void needs to be filled.

Bones to pick with you

There may not be a seventh-rounder anywhere in the league with a better chance of making a 53-man roster than safety Nick Scott.

Saturday, Les Snead said that the 243rd overall selection out of Penn State "was one of (John Fassel's) favorite ever special teams player that he's graded."

No franchise values special teams more than the Rams, and when those difficult decisions have to be made at the end of the preseason, Bones' opinion carries weight.

The impact New England's Matthew Slater made on the Rams most recent game came to mind when L.A. made the Scott selection.

Center of Attention

We have to be careful not to read too many tea leaves with respect to the positions that the Rams addressed on Draft weekend.

However, I'm inclined to interpret L.A.'s selections as yet another vote of confidence in center Brian Allen.

Instead of making a play for Garrett Bradbury, Elgton Jenkins, or Erik McCoy – centers who were taken in the first two rounds – the Rams layered in more depth and competition at tackle and guard by selecting Bobby Evans and David Edwards.

Is it possible that competition produces a strong candidate at right guard, freeing up Austin Blythe to play center? Perhaps.

But based on what the coaching staff has told us to this point, and how Allen performed in limited duty in 2018, it's increasingly likely that he's your Week One center in Carolina.

Similar dots could be connected for fellow second-year player Micah Kiser at middle linebacker, however that's not a one-player, every-down role like center.

Compensatory Picks Pay Off

In the aftermath of Draft weekend, let's circle back to see what became of the compensatory picks that were awarded to the Rams, and how valuable they proved to be.

The silver lining in losing Trumaine Johnson and Sammy Watkins in free agency (let's not pick apart their 2018 performance for other teams relative to their contracts here) was a third round pick for each player.

Anticipating one of those picks allowed the Rams to acquire Dante Fowler at the deadline, who made some of the defense's most critical plays on the path to Super Bowl LIII. The other third rounder was bundled into a move up the board to select running back Darrell Henderson on Friday.