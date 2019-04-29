Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

J.B.'s Musings: Rams hit it on the nose with the 2019 Draft

Apr 29, 2019 at 01:40 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Rams Hit it On the Nose With 2019 Draft

Here's the standard caveat that there are over four months to go before the Rams travel to Carolina. But it sure sounds like Greg Gaines walks into the Rams facility as the projected starter at nose in base defense. If the La Habra product delivers on that promise, he'll become a remarkable Day Three steal for Los Angeles, at 134 overall.

"I think some of the things we talked about – how we get better specific to our scheme, but then also defensively in terms of playing the run a little bit better," Sean McVay explained Saturday regarding why the Rams felt the urge to trade up for the former Washington Husky. "I think that will be a key factor of being really stout inside and we feel like Greg will provide that."

Michael Brockers moving back inside from his five-technique had been discussed, in anticipation of Ndamukong Suh signing elsewhere in free agency. Brockers, while willing, seemed lukewarm on the concept. Now, that may not be necessary. Nonetheless, his versatility on the defensive front remains a great asset to the organization.

Here are some other reactions to what the Rams were able to accomplish in the 2019 NFL Draft.

PHOTOS: Meet the 2019 Rams draft class

Check out the guys who make up the 2019 Los Angeles Rams draft class!

Photo: Alika Jenner
1 / 38

Photo: Alika Jenner

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner Photography (206) 612-1314 alikajenner.com
Photo: Alika Jenner
2 / 38

Photo: Alika Jenner

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner Photography (206) 612-1314 alikajenner.com
Photo: Alika Jenner
3 / 38

Photo: Alika Jenner

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner Photography (206) 612-1314 alikajenner.com
Photo: Alika Jenner
4 / 38

Photo: Alika Jenner

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner Photography (206) 612-1314 alikajenner.com
The University of Washington takes on Stanford at Husky Stadium on Saturday, November 3, 2018 in Seattle.
5 / 38

The University of Washington takes on Stanford at Husky Stadium on Saturday, November 3, 2018 in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson/Red Box Pictures
Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs for a touchdown against Central Florida during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
6 / 38

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs for a touchdown against Central Florida during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
7 / 38

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) runs for a touchdown against Central Florida during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
8 / 38

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) runs for a touchdown against Central Florida during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
9 / 38

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) scores a touchdown on a 14-yard run against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
10 / 38

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) scores a touchdown on a 14-yard run against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back David Long, left, intercepts a pass attempt in the end zone in front of Maryland wide receiver Taivon Jacobs in the first half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
11 / 38

Michigan defensive back David Long, left, intercepts a pass attempt in the end zone in front of Maryland wide receiver Taivon Jacobs in the first half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The University of Michigan men's football team defeats Western Michigan University, 49-3, at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 8, 2018
12 / 38

The University of Michigan men's football team defeats Western Michigan University, 49-3, at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 8, 2018

Daryl Marshke/Copyright 2017, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu.
Michigan defensive back David Long (22) celebrates his interception against Penn State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
13 / 38

Michigan defensive back David Long (22) celebrates his interception against Penn State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The University of Michigan football team defeats Northwestern University, 20-17, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois on September 29, 2018.
14 / 38

The University of Michigan football team defeats Northwestern University, 20-17, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois on September 29, 2018.

Eric Bronson/E.Bronson/Michigan Photography
Michigan Wolverines cornerback David Long (22) warms up before an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
15 / 38

Michigan Wolverines cornerback David Long (22) warms up before an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma Sooners offensive tackle Bobby Evans (71) blocks Texas Longhorns safety B.J. Foster (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
16 / 38

Oklahoma Sooners offensive tackle Bobby Evans (71) blocks Texas Longhorns safety B.J. Foster (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman
10/06/2018 Oklahoma vs Texas football. Photo by Ty Russell
17 / 38

10/06/2018 Oklahoma vs Texas football. Photo by Ty Russell

Ty Russell/© Copyright Ty Russell 2018
10/27/2018 Oklahoma v Kansas State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
18 / 38

10/27/2018 Oklahoma v Kansas State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley

Joshua R. Gateley/© Copyright Joshua R. Gateley 2018
12/01/2018 Oklahoma vs Texas Big 12 Championship Football at AT&T Stadium. Photo by Ty Russell
19 / 38

12/01/2018 Oklahoma vs Texas Big 12 Championship Football at AT&T Stadium. Photo by Ty Russell

Ty Russell/© Copyright Ty Russell 2018
Oklahoma Sooners offensive tackle Bobby Evans (71) waits for the snap against the Texas Longhonrs during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference football championship, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma defeated Texas 39-27. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
20 / 38

Oklahoma Sooners offensive tackle Bobby Evans (71) waits for the snap against the Texas Longhonrs during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference football championship, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma defeated Texas 39-27. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman
Washington's Greg Gaines sacks UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
21 / 38

Washington's Greg Gaines sacks UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The University of Washington football team plays Utah on November 18, 2017.(Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
22 / 38

The University of Washington football team plays Utah on November 18, 2017.(Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures 3131 Western Ave. Suite 323 Seattle, WA 98121
Photo: Alika Jenner
23 / 38

Photo: Alika Jenner

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner Photography (206) 612-1314 alikajenner.com
The University of Washington football team plays North Dakota on September 8, 2018. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
24 / 38

The University of Washington football team plays North Dakota on September 8, 2018. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures3131 Western Ave. Suite 323Seattle, WA 98121
The University of Washington football team plays WSU in the Apple Cup in Seattle on November 25, 2017. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
25 / 38

The University of Washington football team plays WSU in the Apple Cup in Seattle on November 25, 2017. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures 3131 Western Ave. Suite 323 Seattle, WA 98121
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018 file photo Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards, center, blocks Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, left, from quarterback Alex Hornibrook, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Iowa City. A loss at the Big House left Hornibrook and his teammates reassessing their goals. The playoffs are now out of reach for the 23rd-ranked Badgers after getting blown out at Michigan, though they still control their destiny in the Big Ten West. Win their last six regular season games, starting on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 against visiting Illinois, and the Badgers will go back to Indianapolis for the conference title game in December. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, file)
26 / 38

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018 file photo Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards, center, blocks Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, left, from quarterback Alex Hornibrook, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Iowa City. A loss at the Big House left Hornibrook and his teammates reassessing their goals. The playoffs are now out of reach for the 23rd-ranked Badgers after getting blown out at Michigan, though they still control their destiny in the Big Ten West. Win their last six regular season games, starting on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 against visiting Illinois, and the Badgers will go back to Indianapolis for the conference title game in December. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, file)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards, left, blocks Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
27 / 38

Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards, left, blocks Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) during an NCAA College Football game against the Brigham Young University Cougars Saturday, September 16, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The Badgers won 40-6. (Photo by David Stluka)
28 / 38

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) during an NCAA College Football game against the Brigham Young University Cougars Saturday, September 16, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The Badgers won 40-6. (Photo by David Stluka)

David Stluka/2017 David Stluka
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) during an NCAA College Football game against the Brigham Young University Cougars Saturday, September 16, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The Badgers won 40-6. (Photo by David Stluka)
29 / 38

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) during an NCAA College Football game against the Brigham Young University Cougars Saturday, September 16, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The Badgers won 40-6. (Photo by David Stluka)

David Stluka/2017 David Stluka
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) blocks during an NCAA College Big Ten Conference football game against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, November 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 24-10. (Photo by David Stluka)
30 / 38

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) blocks during an NCAA College Big Ten Conference football game against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, November 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 24-10. (Photo by David Stluka)

David Stluka/2017 David Stluka
Penn State safety Nick Scott (4) gets an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Penn State won 33-28. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
31 / 38

Penn State safety Nick Scott (4) gets an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Penn State won 33-28. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State safety Nick Scott follows a play against Kentucky during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
32 / 38

Penn State safety Nick Scott follows a play against Kentucky during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State's Nick Scott (4) picks up a fumbled punt return by Indiana's J-Shun Harris (5) and takes it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
33 / 38

Penn State's Nick Scott (4) picks up a fumbled punt return by Indiana's J-Shun Harris (5) and takes it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

Chris Knight
DAllen_3
34 / 38
Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong/Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong
DAllen_4
35 / 38
Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong/Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen (40) celebrates after a stop on fourth down during the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Albert Cesare)
36 / 38

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen (40) celebrates after a stop on fourth down during the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Albert Cesare)

Albert Cesare/Montgomery Advertiser/Albert Cesare
DAllen_2
37 / 38
Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong/Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong
DAllen_1
38 / 38
Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong/Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Some Dawgs on Defense

With the selections of Taylor Rapp and Gaines, the Rams could have four recent Huskies on their game day defense, as the rookies join returning starters Marcus Peters and Cory Littleton.

Chris Petersen has not only rejuvenated a championship program in Seattle, he's also hired one of the best defensive staffs in college football. Under the tutelage of Washington co-defensive coordinators Pete Kwiatkowski and Jimmy Lake, the Huskies routinely churn out pro-ready talents.

Rapp and Gaines should be as well-versed as any rookies arriving at NFL camps.

Game Recognize Game Speed

Unless you're picking at the top of the first round—and even if you are—it can be difficult to find prospects who check every box. One area where the Rams evaluators tended to lean in this Draft?

"Short-area quickness."

It was a term McVay and Les Snead used repeatedly in their post-Draft press conferences.

Their contention is that the game speed of players like Rapp and David Long exceeds what can be measured by a 40-yard dash.

"He's one of the guys that jumps off the screen," McVay said of Rapp, who the Rams selected on Friday. "He's got unbelievable instincts – talk about a guy that has a feel for navigating traffic and being able to make knife tackles as a blitzer."

L.A. may feel fortunate Rapp didn't blow away the field with his straight-line speed in Indianapolis. If he had, it's unlikely he'd have been available with the 61st pick.

Rapp did post the top time in the long shuttle, though, and finished runner-up to Long in the short shuttle. Long also posted the top time in the three-cone drill. So while Rams scouts are encouraged to trust the tape, it doesn't hurt to have some Combine measurables reinforcing their beliefs regarding game speed.

Better Safety than Sorry

One other thought on Rapp: If he's as ready as I believe him to be, expect the Rams first pick to find the field early.

Even with Eric Weddle and John Johnson entrenched as starters, Wade Phillips and safeties coach Ejiro Evero and assistant head coach Joe Barry will find ways to leverage Rapp's ability.

One of the under-the-radar themes of 2018 was Marqui Christian playing 34 percent of defensive snaps as a hybrid linebacker. Might the defensive staff find similar ways to incorporate Rapp without taking Weddle or Johnson off the field?

It's also worth noting here that Mark Barron's void needs to be filled.

Bones to pick with you

There may not be a seventh-rounder anywhere in the league with a better chance of making a 53-man roster than safety Nick Scott.

Saturday, Les Snead said that the 243rd overall selection out of Penn State "was one of (John Fassel's) favorite ever special teams player that he's graded."

No franchise values special teams more than the Rams, and when those difficult decisions have to be made at the end of the preseason, Bones' opinion carries weight.

The impact New England's Matthew Slater made on the Rams most recent game came to mind when L.A. made the Scott selection.

Center of Attention

We have to be careful not to read too many tea leaves with respect to the positions that the Rams addressed on Draft weekend.

However, I'm inclined to interpret L.A.'s selections as yet another vote of confidence in center Brian Allen.

Instead of making a play for Garrett Bradbury, Elgton Jenkins, or Erik McCoy – centers who were taken in the first two rounds – the Rams layered in more depth and competition at tackle and guard by selecting Bobby Evans and David Edwards.

Is it possible that competition produces a strong candidate at right guard, freeing up Austin Blythe to play center? Perhaps.

But based on what the coaching staff has told us to this point, and how Allen performed in limited duty in 2018, it's increasingly likely that he's your Week One center in Carolina.

Similar dots could be connected for fellow second-year player Micah Kiser at middle linebacker, however that's not a one-player, every-down role like center.

Compensatory Picks Pay Off

In the aftermath of Draft weekend, let's circle back to see what became of the compensatory picks that were awarded to the Rams, and how valuable they proved to be.

The silver lining in losing Trumaine Johnson and Sammy Watkins in free agency (let's not pick apart their 2018 performance for other teams relative to their contracts here) was a third round pick for each player.

Anticipating one of those picks allowed the Rams to acquire Dante Fowler at the deadline, who made some of the defense's most critical plays on the path to Super Bowl LIII. The other third rounder was bundled into a move up the board to select running back Darrell Henderson on Friday.

The way the front office disciplines itself in free agency continues to pay dividends.

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back on the five best plays from quarterback Matthew Stafford's first season as a Ram.
news

Wes Phillips named Vikings offensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings named Wes Phillips their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday.
news

Top 10 plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season

Revisiting the 10 best plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season.
news

Key dates for the Rams' 2022 offseason

Everything you need to know as the Los Angeles Rams navigate the 2022 offseason. 
news

Aaron Donald named NFL Way to Play recipient for Super Bowl LVI

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is the NFL Way to Play recipient for Super Bowl LVI.
news

Top 10 plays from the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run 

Revisiting the 10 best plays from the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run. 
news

Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes and Marcus Dixon join Broncos coaching staff

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is bringing Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes and Marcus Dixon onto his coaching staff. 
news

Kevin O'Connell named Vikings head coach

The Minnesota Vikings named Kevin O'Connell their new head coach on Wednesday and will officially introduce him on Thursday.
news

Matthew Stafford: "So happy to be a world champ" 

Quarterback Matthew Stafford caps off magical first season with Rams with Super Bowl LVI title. 
news

Rams sign 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts.
news

La gloria del Super Bowl para los Rams se escribió con una predicción de Sean McVay para la historia

Los Ángeles celebra el campeonato de la NFL, mientras que dentro de la organización de los Rams la conquista se disfruta de manera especial por el gran compañerismo y el premio definitivo para varias estrellas.
news

Perennial Pro Bowl and All-Pro talent, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald adds Super Bowl title to career achievements

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald adds Super Bowl champion to his decorated resume. 
Advertising